DOLLY PARTON TO RELEASE

DUMPLIN’ ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK

ON NOVEMBER 30

ALL-STAR COLLABORATORS INCLUDES

SIA, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ALISON KRAUSS, AND MORE

DUMPLIN’ WILL RELEASE ON NETFLIX AND IN SELECT THEATERS ON DEC 7

DOLLY PARTON will release DUMPLIN’ ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACKon Friday, November 30. Featuring exceptional guests including Sia, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Miranda Lambert, Willa Amai, Rhonda Vincent, Alison Krauss, Macy Gray, and DOROTHY, as well as cameos by Dumplin’ stars Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston, the project was produced by GRAMMY nominee Linda Perry.

Dumplin’ (Macdonald) is the teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town. The film stars Macdonald (Bird Box, Patti Cake$) and Aniston (Upcoming Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Marley and Me), in addition to Odeya Rush (Lady Bird, Goosebumps), Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie, Descendants), and Harold Perrineau(Claws, Lost) and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses).

Screenwriter Kristin Hahn wrote the adaptation of Julie Murphy’s No. 1 New York Timesbestselling novel of the same name. Producers include A Cota Films and 50 Degrees Entertainment Presentation – Michael Costigan (American Gangster, A Bigger Splash, Brokeback Mountain, Ghost in the Shell), Hahn (The Switch, Cake), Mohamed AlRafi(Above Suspicion, Lying and Stealing) and Trish Hofmann (Gringo, Get On Up). Executive producers are Aniston and Danny Nozell.

Dumplin’ will release on Netflix and in select theaters December 7. Watch the trailer

DUMPLIN’ ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK Track Listing:

1. Here I Am (Dolly Parton & Sia)^

2. Holdin’ On To You (Dolly Parton & Elle King)^

3. Girl in the Movies*

4. Red Shoes*

5. Wonder Why (Dolly Parton & Mavis Staples)*

6. Dumb Blonde (Dolly Parton & Miranda Lambert)+

7. Here You Come Again (Dolly Parton & Willa Amai)**

8. Who*

9. Push & Pull (featuring Jennifer Aniston & Danielle Macdonald)*

10. If We Don’t (Dolly Parton & Rhonda Vincent with Alison Krauss)*

11. Two Doors Down (Dolly Parton & Macy Gray with DOROTHY)^

12. Jolene (New String Version)^

Songwriters: ^Dolly Parton, *Dolly Parton/Linda Perry, +Curly Putnam, **Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil

NOTE: Additional original catalog songs and catalog remixes as featured in the film from Parton will be available as part of the streaming version of album.