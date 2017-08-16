Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike “Complicated” with David Guetta and Kiiara

DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE RELEASE NEW SINGLE, “COMPLICATED” WITH DAVID GUETTA AND KIIARA

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN!

AVAILABLE AT ALL DIGITAL PROVIDERS VIA SONY MUSIC BENELUX/RCA RECORDS

Two heavyweight superstars of the electronic dance music scene, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, have released their latest single “Complicated” with David Guetta and Kiiara (Click here to listen). The irrefutably stylistic party anthem track is available now at all digital providers via Sony Music Benelux/RCA Records.

Voted #1 DJs of the year in 2015 by DJ Mag, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are best known for recent single successes with tracks “Higher Place” featuring Ne-Yo and “Hey Baby” ft. Diplo and Deb’s Daughter. “Higher Place” is platinum in Belgium and reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart. “Hey Baby” has over 20 million YouTube views, over 58 million streams on Spotify and marked the duo’s 2nd #1 atop the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart. Additionally, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have worked with heavyweight hitters including Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim, Afrojack, Lil Jon and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack of the latest “Pirates Of The Caribbean” movie. Alongside their stadium and arena filling shows across the globe, the duo has headlined everywhere from EXIT festival, Creamfields, Untold Festival and EDC Las Vegas to being the undisputed ambassadors and ‘Kings’ of Tomorrowland Music Festival. Every year the duo hosts their own “Bringing the Maddness” homecoming show in Belgium to over 84,000 fans.

“Complicated” collaborators David Guetta and Kiiara both bring their indubitable style and feel to the record. That added with Dimitri & Mike’s impact has the track segueing between a festival-ready crowd-chanting anthem and an unavoidable drive time radio hit. David Guetta, a name that needs no introduction, has scaled countless highs throughout his career selling millions of records and having worked with everyone from Madonna, Justin Bieber, Nicky Minaj, Rihanna, Sia and Lady Gaga, to Snoop Dogg and Usher. The records topline vocalist is fresh-faced trap queen star Kiiara, who struck ‘Gold’ when the catchy vocal blips of her debut single went viral following its use in the new Apple Watch TV advertising campaign back in 2015. The platinum selling track earned a whopping 72 million plays and is still growing.

For more information, check socials:

www.facebook.com/dimitrivegasandlikemike

www.twitter.com/dimitrivegas

www.twitter.com/likemike

www.soundcloud.com/smashthehouse

www.dimitrivegasandlikemike.com