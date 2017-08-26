Demi Lovato to release new album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ on September 29

GRAMMY NOMINATED & MULTI-PLATINUM SUPERSTAR DEMI LOVATO ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

‘TELL ME YOU LOVE ME’

AVAILABLE GLOBALLY ON SEPTEMBER 29

FEATURING THE PLATINUM SINGLE “SORRY NOT SORRY”

Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, Demi Lovato, announced the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ yesterday on social media. With a pop soulful flair, the album features collaborations with a number of notable songwriters and producers including Oak, Sean Douglas and John Hill, to Stint and DJ Mustard to name a few. The album is now available on pre-order. Link HERE ! In addition, Lovato released the song that the album was named after. Listen HERE ! As People Magazine stated “Demi Lovato is back with vengeance.”

With what Entertainment Weekly calls “one of the year’s most unstoppable voices,” last month, the Island/Safehouse/Hollywood Records artist released the first single “Sorry Not Sorry” off her new album. Upon release, the single instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes US charts, where it remains, and has garnered over 120 million streams globally. The hit is currently at number 11 on the Global Spotify chart, in the Top 10 for the US, and was most added at Top 40 radio upon impact. Next, Lovato will be performing the hit this Sunday at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

With 9 platinum and multi-platinum singles and over 6 billion global single streams to her name, Lovato’s last album, ‘CONFIDENT‘, was released in 2015. Rolling Stone described ‘CONFIDENT’ as “the album she was born to make: a brassy, sleek, dynamic pop production that lets her powerful voice soar to new emotional highs.” Her previous album, 2013’s ‘DEMI,’ hit #1 on iTunes in over 50 countries around the world.

Demi is one of the most influential names on social media, with an engaged combined following of over 145 million.

