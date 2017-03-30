DAVID GUETTA UNVEILS NEW SINGLE

"LIGHT MY BODY UP" FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & LIL WAYNE

BUY/STREAM: http://Guetta.co/lmbu

Dance music veteran David Guetta has joined forces with rap royalty, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, on “Light My Body Up.”

Effortlessly bridging the gap between electronic and urban artists, David Guetta‘s unique vision and innate ability to fuse the two worlds has seen him produce some of the hottest collaborations on the planet time and time again – and this latest one will certainly not disappoint.

Rising through the ranks to achieve a level of stardom that most producers can only dream of, ground-breaking two-time Grammy award-winner Guetta has amassed a staggering 50 million album and single sales, 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, provided the original soundtrack for the UEFA Euro 2016 soccer championship, and played every major music event under the sun. Continuing his tour de force across the dance music festival circuit he will headline Ultra on Sunday, March 26th, marking his 11th straight year at the festival and leaving no doubt as to why David Guetta is widely regarded a global pillar of the genre and the world’s most successful DJ.

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to working with David Guetta. The pair previously teamed up on “Hey Mama,” “Turn Me On” and “Where Them Girls At” – all of which were met with enormous success, with “Where Them Girls At” surpassing 120 million streams on Spotify, and “Hey Mama” recently crossing 1 billion views on YouTube.

Hailed as “the most influential female rapper of her time” by The New York Times, international megastar Nicki Minaj was the first female artist to be included on MTV’s Annual Hottest MC List and was included in TIME‘s 2016 100 Most Influential People list. As further proof of her extraordinary global impact, in 2010 Minaj became the first female solo artist to have seven singles simultaneously charting on the US Billboard Hot 100, and has sold an impressive 20 million singles as a lead artist and 60 million singles as a featured artist worldwide. Last week, Minaj reached another incredible milestone as she marked her 73rd career Billboard Hot 100 entry – tying Aretha Franklin for the most total appearances among women in the 58-year history of the Hot 100 chart.

Hip-hop authority Lil Wayne shot to stardom when in 1991, at the age of 9, he became the youngest member to join Cash Money Records. Fast forward to 2012 – with 109 entries in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lil Wayne surpassed Elvis Presley‘s longstanding record to become the male with the most entries in the monumental chart. The founder of Young Money Entertainment has an impressive twelve studio albums under his belt, selling over 100 million records worldwide to make him one of the best-selling artists of all time – not bad for someone who has only just celebrated his 34th birthday.

“Light My Body Up” is out now and available on all platforms including Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes, & Spotify.

