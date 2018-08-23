David Guetta reveals tracklist for 7th studio album ‘7’ out September 14

David Guetta delivers the final tracklist for his long awaited new seventh studio album titled ‘7‘ – see enclosed below – which arrives officially on September 14th via What A Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic and is available for GRAMMY award-winning DJ/producerdelivers the final tracklist for his long awaited new seventh studio album titled ‘‘ – see enclosed below – which arrives officially onvia What A Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic and is available for pre-order today!

Justin Bieber, “Sia, “Martin Garrix and Brooks and “Anne-Marie. Guetta is known for his collaborations with pop and hip-hop superstars to which this album does justice. Collaborators on the album are Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Justin Bieber, Lil Uzi Vert, Madison Beer, Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Stefflon Don, Steve Aokiand Willy William amongst lots of new talent. The forthcoming double-album showcases the chart-topping artist’s master skill of crossing over dance tracks with different genres, featuring some of the recent monster hits including “ 2U ” with, “ Flames ” with, “ Like I Do ” withandand “ Don’t Leave Me Alone ” with. Guetta is known for his collaborations with pop and hip-hop superstars to which this album does justice. Collaborators on the album are, Jandamongst lots of new talent.

Two new album tracks will see the day of light of day tomorrow, August 24th, when “Goodbye” with Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William and “Drive” with Black Coffee will be released.

Tracklist:

David Guetta – Don’t Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) David Guetta – Battle (feat. Faouzia) David Guetta & Sia – Flames David Guetta – Blame It On Love (feat. Madison Beer) David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J. Balvin – Say My Name Jason Derulo & David Guetta – Goodbye (feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William) David Guetta – I’m That Bitch (feat. Saweetie) David Guetta, Martin Garrix & Brooks – Like I Do David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber) David Guetta – She Knows How To Love Me (feat. Jess Glynne & Stefflon Don) David Guetta & Steve Aoki – Motto (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & Mally Mall) Black Coffee & David Guetta – Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu) David Guetta – Para que te quedes (feat. J. Balvin) David Guetta – Let It Be Me (feat. Ava Max) David Guetta & Sia – Light Headed

About David Guetta:

Effortlessly bridging the gap between electronic and urban music, David Guetta’s unique vision and innate ability to fuse the two worlds has seen him produce some of the hottest collaborations on the planet time and time again. He is one of dance music’s greatest superstars, a 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning international icon with global sales now in excess of 50 million albums and singles as well as over 10 billion plays at YouTube and Spotify. His extraordinary catalog includes countless #1 singles, multiple gold and platinum certifications, two GRAMMY® Awards, and the biggest social media numbers of any DJ/producer in history.

After more than three decades working as a dance music pioneer, it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David knows exactly where to take it next. He’s proven to command the boundless energy required to keep up an extensive gig schedule and maintain a steady stream of releases at the same time, with no signs of losing his genre-bending, poppy streak. Now that his new album is right around the corner, David Guetta is once again set to woo the world with his incredible sound.