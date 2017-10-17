CLASSIC CHER Returns to Las Vegas and Washington D.C 2018

By Demand, CLASSIC CHER Returns to Las Vegas and Washington D.C Area for

Exclusive Performances in 2018

Tickets On Sale Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.

In response to her triumphant return to the stage, legendary icon Cher has announced 2018 dates of her extended engagement CLASSIC CHER at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in the Washington D.C. area. The 24 new show dates scheduled Jan. 17 – May 19, 2018 will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m and there will be a special fan pre-sale starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Since the Las Vegas premiere of CLASSIC CHER in February 2017, the over-the-top spectacle that celebrates the icon’s phenomenal 50-year career has continued to receive rave reviews from across the globe being hailed as a MUST-SEE show by critics and audiences.

The 24 shows going on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. are as follows:

2018:

Jan.: 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 31 Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Feb.: 2, 3 Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Feb.: 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25 The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May.: 2, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19 Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Tickets for previously announced 2017 shows Nov. 8 – 25 in Las Vegas are on sale now. Shows dates are:

2017:

Nov.: 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25 Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Tickets for CLASSIC CHER start at $60, not including applicable service charges and can be purchased online at ParkTheaterLV.com, MGMNationalHarbor.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts Call Center at 844-600-7275. Showtime is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Launching her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher, the Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning iconic star made unprecedented strides in what had long been a male-dominated industry. A worldwide superstar for more than five decades, Cher has sold more than 100 million records and conquered more challenges than a handful of other talents combined – recording, concerts, film, Broadway acting, television and directing. For additional information visit cher.com.