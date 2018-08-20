Christine and the Queens releases new song and video for “5 dollars”

Christine and The Queens releases “5 dollars,” the latest single to be lifted from her forthcoming, eagerly anticipated second album, Chris (out September 21 via Because Music / Capitol Records). The song arrives accompanied by a powerful video, by Colin Solal Cardo, who directed the video for “ releases “,” the latest single to be lifted from her forthcoming, eagerly anticipated second album,(out September 21 via Because Music / Capitol Records). The song arrives accompanied by a powerful video, by Colin Solal Cardo, who directed the video for “ Doesn’t matter ,” released last month to critical acclaim.

Watch the video for “5 dollars”: http://smarturl.it/CATQChris

“The song is so tender, so disheveled,” explains Christine. “It’s dealing with some kind of love – the kind you can buy. It’s a literal interpretation. A note for a shag – how surprisingly soothing this can be! The power ratio runs clear, like water in your hands; it becomes a pure gesture of love, of ultimate consent.”

In the video, described as “American Gigolo with a twist,” Christine investigates and takes on the role of the outcast, those who exist on the invisible margins, and is seen getting ready, though for what and for whom is left unsaid. “The closet is segmented into two racks – suits and bondage. From there, I wouldn’t advise to conclude anything too drastic, since you’re glaring yourself, in an obscene fashion – voyeur. The hustler is also someone that allows you to project onto him or her, before disappearing to leave you alone with your phantasmes.”

Chris was written, arranged and performed by Christine and the Queens. It is the follow up to her already-iconic debut record Chaleur Humaine, released to near-universal acclaim in France in 2014 and the UK in 2016, and selling more than 1.3 million copies to date.

Chris will be released by Because Music / Capitol Records in digital and physical formats, including double CD and vinyl versions, as well as limited edition box sets, on September 21. Alongside “5 dollars” and “Doesn’t matter,” Chris features Christine and The Queens’ acclaimed comeback single “Girlfriend” – a fixture on the BBC Radio 1, 2 and 6 Music A lists and praised by New York Times, Pitchfork, FADER and more in recent weeks.

Christine and the Queens has announced a full tour of Europe, Canada and the United States for the Autumn. See christineandthequeens.com for ticket information.