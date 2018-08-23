Cher unveils “SOS” from upcoming album ‘Dancing Queen’ out September 28

CHER UNVEILS NEW SONG “SOS” FROM

DANCING QUEEN COMING SEPTEMBER 28

Cher‘s Dancing Queen, a new album of all ABBA hits, will be available on September 28 via Warner Bros. Records. Fans who pre-order the album will immediately receive Cher’s rendition of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” The new song “SOS” is available everywhere today.

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winning icon was inspired to record the album following her stunning performance in the recently-released mega-hit film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Dancing Queen was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher’s global smash “Believe” which was number one in over 50 countries.

