Check out Youngr’s pop-infused single called ’93 which is a fun but insightful take at the way social media has changed the way we all connect and how different life was in the ‘90’s. The video for ‘93 features a collage of home footage of Youngr shot throughout the ‘90’s, interspersed with current live footage of Youngr on tour. Download/Stream ‘93 HERE

In his own words, ‘I wrote this song about social media and how I try not to let my life depend on it or change who I am! It’s about trying to remember how everyday life was before social media took over’ The video is a play on that, it’s home video footage of me as a kid growing up, just having fun and playing music in a much simpler time before facebook and iphones’

Also check out the colourful, otherworldly video for acclaimed single ‘Monsters’ (via Island Records)

The ‘Monsters’ video sees Youngr deliver spectacularly on “a song for all the day dreamers and doodlers. I wrote this about my childhood at school. I used to draw my maths teacher as a monster whilst counting down the seconds until I could run home and play my drum kit! So if anyone out there is fed up with school or work, put this track on and turn it up.”

Filmed as a creative collaboration with award-winning photographer, director and illustrator Valentine Reinhardt (Tame Impala, Sébastien Tellier, Nike), the bold, surreal visual follows a student’s vibrant imagination coming to life from the pages of an exercise book, transcending the boring confines of everyday life. Manu Cossu, globally renowned director (Drake, Gesafelstein, A$AP Rocky), joined the team as special guest for the art direction of the video.

The incredible video continues a wildly successful ascent for the sharp, pop-infused newcomer. Having broken through last year with his self-released debut single ‘Out Of My System’, which has amassed over 25 million streams and counting, this year has seen the multi-talented musician sell-out tours across Europe and North America, taking his transcendental live show to over 30 festivals including SXSW and Ultra Music Festival. An unmissable headline show is to follow at London’s Heaven on October 6th, 2017.

Prior to his first release, Youngr had initially begun to make a name for himself online with his unique and remarkable one-take live videos, featuring his dancefloor friendly bootlegs of artists such as Daft Punk and Craig David, with Youngr’s bootleg of ‘Sweet Disposition’ by Temper Trap racking up over 10 million views on Facebook during the first two weeks.

A music graduate and accomplished musician, Youngr’s vivid songwriting and global pop-infused sound is seeing him quickly cut through as one of the brightest breakthrough talents. With millions of YouTube views, Spotify streams and global sold-out tours snowballing, Youngr’s constant upward trajectory is not stopping soon.

Youngr will be appearing live at Sundown Festival in Norwich and The Meadows Music Festival in NYC, with a headline show at Heaven in London on Friday October 6th 2017.

Youngr – Monsters (Official Video)