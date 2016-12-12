Check out the performance of “Rockabye”- Clean Bandit ft. Anne-Marie on Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016

In Case You Missed It …

Grammy Award winners, Clean Bandit, are delighted to unveil their mighty new single “Rockabye” featuring an all-star cast, with vocals from dancehall king, Sean Paul, and up-and-coming British singer, Anne-Marie. The track is available now via Big Beat Records.

“Rockabye” showcases genre-defying Clean Bandit at their best. The band have written and produced yet another huge anthem with its stomping beats, steel drums, trademark strings and pop hooks aplenty. With gloriously velvet vocals from pop music’s woman-of-the-moment Anne-Marie and sunshine-tinged melodies from global heavyweight Sean Paul, “Rockabye”has every capability to top the streaming charts/playlists worldwide and is almost certain to mark another milestone in the trio’s thriving career. Speaking about the collaboration and official video, Grace Chatto commented – “We’ve wanted to work with Sean Paul for a long, long while and it’s a dream that we’ve managed to finally do it. Anne-Marie tells the story and we love her voice. We first heard her singing with Rudimental and we’ve met her at a million festivals over the past couple of years – it’s been so lovely to collaborate together. Jack wrote the song with Ina Wrolsden, who wrote the words about her son, which is why it rings so true for us and is so emotional and special.”

“We directed the video ourselves as always, and our Russian friends, Anya and Daria, helped to film it. The concept for the video came about after I met an Italian pole dancer earlier this year when I was living in Florence. She’s an absolutely amazing acrobat and the star of the video, playing the mother character in the song. The mother’s plight is to do everything she can to give her child a better life, but while doing this, she finds love and a talent for gymnastics and departs into a fantasy world.”

This summer, Clean Bandit unleashed their huge comeback single ‘Tears’ featuring X Factor 2015 winner, Louisa Johnson. Storming the global Spotify charts and playlists alike, the track has received over 65 million streams to date and remains in the Top 5 biggest-selling UK singles of 2016! “Tears” self-produced official video has now accumulated over 70 MILLION YouTube views, firmly solidifying the group as one of the leading and most diverse UK acts to dominate the charts in recent times.

The past couple of years have proved to be groundbreaking for Clean Bandit, shooting straight to the top of charts worldwide with their unique fusion of classical string arrangements, house, electronica, dance and pop music. Riding fast in their own lane as a genre-defying collective, the band released their debut album New Eyes in June 2014, which charted at #3 in the UK and spawned four Top 5 UK singles! The band’s first track to catch the attention of the masses, however, was the infectious 3X platinum Jess Glynne collaboration ‘Rather Be’, which established itself as a massive global hit and ignited the career of the North London-born soul/pop singer. The track became one of the most successful singles released in 2014; it held the #1 spot in the UK’s Singles Chart for four consecutive weeks; cemented their first-ever US Top 10 single; shot straight to #1 on iTunes in 25 countries; was the most-played British single at UK radio that year; the most-Shazammed track of all time and made history as the fastest-selling song released in January since 1996. With over 10 million copies sold to date, over half a billion YouTube views on the official video, 540 million Spotify streams and having won ‘Best Dance Recording’ at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015, the mega hit finished-up as 2014’s second biggest-selling single in the UK just behind Pharrell’s ‘Happy’.

Formed in 2009 after running club nights together (booking the likes of James Blake and Joy Orbison), Clean Bandit’s extensive single catalogue has continued to showcase the band’s much-loved musical diversity alongside their inimitable self-directed music videos. Their Atlantic Records releases – ‘Dust Clears’, ‘Come Over’, ‘Extraordinary’, ‘Real Love’ (another Jess Glynne collaboration, charting at #2 in the UK, with over 650,000 copies sold to date) and ‘Stronger’ – have all firmly solidified why they outsold One Direction with global singles sales in 2014! Prior to their Atlantic signing, Clean Bandit released their debut single ‘A+E’ on seminal London label Black Butter, following-up with the supreme ‘Mozart’s House’, creating a wealth of blog interest, and in turn, igniting colossal radio support both sides of the pond. The creative force and producer of the band, Jack Patterson, has also been recognised as one of the most in-demand UK songwriters/producers in recent times. Last year, Jack took home two Ivor Novello Awards for ‘PRS Music Most Performed Work’ and ‘Best Contemporary Song’ with ‘Rather Be’ and he was once again acknowledged at this year’s ceremony with another nomination for ‘PRS Music Most Performed Work’ after producing and co-writing Jess Glynne’s hit single ‘Hold My Hand’: accumulating all streams across Clean Bandit’s catalogue so far and ‘Hold My Hand’, Jack’s total streams as a songwriter exceed 1 BILLION!

Clean Bandit, who released their debut album New Eyes in 2014, have sold over 13 million singles and 1.6 million albums worldwide, won a Grammy, have been nominated for 2 x BRIT/Billboard Music Awards and 1 x BBC Music Award, featured on the Band Aid 30 single, performed alongside the Philharmonic Orchestra for BBC Radio 1, sold out London’s Alexandra Palace and more!

The trio are currently in the studio recording their second studio album, set for a 2017 release.

