Carly Rae Jepsen releases “Cut To The Feeling” (Kid Froopy Remix)

“I love Carly Rae Jepsen’s music,” says Des Moines based singer, songwriter & producer Kid Froopy. “E*MO*TION was really big for me, so getting the opportunity to do this remix was great, and I’m super proud of how it turned out.” Kid Froopy will join Terror Jr. on their first ever tour this Fall.

The original version of the critically praised “Cut To the Feeling” is featured in The Weinstein Company’s animated movie LEAP! which opens in theaters nationwide today, August 25th. Carly voiced the character of Odette and the film also features the voices of Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Kate McKinnon.

Carly will join Katy Perry’s “Witness” tour for some dates in January– see below for a complete list of tour dates:

January 5, 2018 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

January 7, 2018 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

January 10, 2018 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

January 12, 2018 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 14, 2018 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 19, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 20, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Download/Stream Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The feeling (Kid Froopy Remix)

Retail: http://smarturl.it/CTT FFroopyRmx

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/CTT FFroopyRmx/itunes

Apple: http://smarturl.it/CTTF FroopyRmx/applemusic

Amazon: http://smarturl.it/CTT FFroopyRmx/amazonmusicbuy

Google: http://smarturl.it/CTT FFroopyRmx/googleplay

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/CT TFFroopyRmx/spotify

Soundcloud: http://smarturl.it /CTTFFroopyRmx/soundcloud

