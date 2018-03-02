CALUM SCOTT RELEASES “WHAT I MISS MOST” TODAY

Breakout U.K. artist, singer and songwriter Calum Scott releases his new track, “What I Miss Most” today. The song unfolds as a triumphant homage to Calum’s hometown of Kingston upon Hull, located in Northern England. Watch Calum perform the bright and soaring track live from Abbey Road Studios HERE.

Calum recently teamed up with vocal powerhouse and 3-time Grammy nominee Leona Lewis on a stirring rendition of his hit single, “You Are The Reason.” The song has surpassed 100 million streams worldwide while views of the official video topped 20 million in the first two weeks and are fast approaching 60 million.

Fans who pre-order Only Human in digital format will instantly receive “What I Miss Most,” “You Are The Reason” plus Calum’s poignant version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” which is now certified Platinum in 5 countries. Pre-order is also available on Google Play.

Recorded with such producers as Fraser T Smith (Adele, Ellie Goulding), Jayson DeZuzio (Skylar Grey, Imagine Dragons) and Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Britney Spears), Only Human showcases Calum’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. With his delicate storytelling, he examines unrequited longing on tracks like the aching piano ballad “Hotel Room.” “Only You” blends graceful beats with lyrics that capture adolescent isolation (“So they bullied me with silence/Just for being who I am”), then pay tribute to a beloved friend who brought him solace. “To me, Only Human means being okay with how you feel,” says Scott. “My hope is that these songs encourage people to embrace who they are, so that there’s a little less fear in the world and a lot more love.”

