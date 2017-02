BROOKE CANDY RELEASES “LIVING OUT LOUD” FT. SIA

TRACK AVAILABLE AT ALL DIGITAL PROVIDERS NOW

Emerging rapper / singer Brooke Candy releases “Living Out Loud” ft. 8X Grammy nominee Sia today at all digital providers (Click Here To Preview). The track was produced by Jesse Shatkin (Sia’s “Chandelier,” Kelly Clarkson) and written by Geoffrey Early (Ziggy Marley, Beyoncé, David Guetta), Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton (Rihanna, Fifth Harmony), Sia and Greg Kurstin (Adele, P!nk, Beck).

“Living Out Loud” is the first official single from Brooke’s upcoming debut album Daddy Issues which is set for release spring 2017.

