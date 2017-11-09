Brian Justin Crum shows off his “Wild Side” – New single and video out today!

Singer-songwriter Brian Justin Crum shows off his “Wild Side” in the music video for his brand new single. “Wild Side” – written and produced by Frankmusik – is a celebration of the exploration of sexuality, sensuality and consensual submissiveness, a side that fans of the America’s Got Talent alum have not yet seen. Brian shares, “It’s important for me as an artist that I share all parts of myself without shame. My fans have seen my vulnerable side, but I am ready for them to see more of me now.”

Watch the video for “Wild Side”

The video for “Wild Side” shows scenes of sensuality, but also includes archival footage depicting LGBTQ conversion therapy practices. Brian says, “It is important that we acknowledge how far we have come from the archaic time when LGBTQ people were sent to mental hospitals and psychiatric wards to find a cure for their ‘sickness,’ but we still have so far to go. We need to have a healthy attitude towards consensual sex amongst partners. I hope this song opens up that dialogue so members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel shame for their sexual expression.”

Brian Justin Crum hails from San Diego, where he attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. At the age of seventeen, he left San Diego to join the cast of the Broadway musical Wicked. He later joined the casts of the musical comedy Altar Boyz and the revival of Grease.

Brian became a part of the pop culture zeitgeist with his audition performance of Queen’s “ Somebody To Love ” on the 11th season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. He went on to secure his spot as a top 4 finalist. Brian’s energetic dance remake of Robyn’s hit from 1997, “ Show Me Love ,” reached No. 2 on Billboard‘s dance chart.

Brian is busy writing and recording his forthcoming EP with Frankmusik. He continues to use his voice and newfound visibility to advocate for the LGBTQ community in the hopes that future generations know they matter in this world.