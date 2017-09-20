BILLIE EILISH CONFIRMED AS APPLE MUSIC’S UP NEXT ARTIST 

ON CBS’ THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
SOLD OUT NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR STARTS OCTOBER 4
LONDON O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON SHOW SELLS OUT IN 10 MINUTES
Fresh off of selling out her upcoming London O2 Academy show in less than 10 minutes (additional European tour dates here) and completing a string of SOLD OUT shows in Australia and New Zealand, 15-year old trailblazer Billie Eilish is showing no signs of slowing down with her first ever North American headlining tour (also sold out) starting next month.
This week, the Los Angeles based artist premiered the Megan Park directed official video for “watch” (watch HERE) and today, Apple Music announced Billie Eilish as the latest artist to be featured as part of their wildly successful Up Next campaign. Shining the spotlight on Billie’s impressive career to date, Apple kicked things off this morning with an exclusive interview with Julie Adenuga on Beats1 and released a fascinating new mini documentary on the rising star, which is now available via Apple Music HERE. Watch the first minute of the documentary via Billboard.com.
Tonight, Billie Eilish will be making her late night television debut on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. Tune in tonight at 12:37AM/11:37PM CT to catch her live performance.
The video, described as Billie’s “most stunning and shocking work yet” by Noisey, follows the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP “dont smile at me,” which is out now worldwide via Darkroom/Interscope Records.
Next month, Billie launches her SOLD OUT headlining tour which kicks off on October 4 in Santa Ana, CA at the Constellation Room, before hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and concluding in Washington DC on October 21st at the Rock & Roll Hotel. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, please visit http://www.billieeilish.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
10/4 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA – SOLD OUT
10/5 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT
10/7 – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT
10/9 – Holocene – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT
10/10 – The Crocodile – Main Room – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT
10/12 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT
10/14 – The Drake – Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT
10/16 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT
10/17 – Public Arts – New York, NY – SOLD OUT
10/19 – Sonia – Cambridge, MA – SOLD OUT
10/20 – World Café Live – Upstairs – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT
10/21 – Rock & Roll Hotel – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT
“dont smile at me” EP is OUT NOW
COPYCAT
idontwannabeyouanymore
my boy
watch
party favor
bellyache
ocean eyes
hostage
