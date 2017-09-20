BILLIE EILISH CONFIRMED AS APPLE MUSIC’S UP NEXT ARTIST





SET TO MAKE HER LATE NIGHT TELEVISION DEBUT TONIGHT

ON CBS’ THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN



SOLD OUT NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR STARTS OCTOBER 4

LONDON O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON SHOW SELLS OUT IN 10 MINUTES

Fresh off of selling out her upcoming London O2 Academy show in less than 10 minutes (additional European tour dates here) and completing a string of SOLD OUT shows in Australia and New Zealand, 15-year old trailblazer Billie Eilish is showing no signs of slowing down with her first ever North American headlining tour (also sold out) starting next month.