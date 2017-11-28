Billie Eilish announces ‘Wheres My Mind’ 2018 tour

BILLIE EILISH ANNOUNCES WHERES MY MIND
TIPPED AS VEVO’S DSCVR ARTIST TO WATCH IN 2018LONG-LISTED FOR BBC’S SOUND OF 2018
YOUNGEST ARTIST EVER TO BE SELECTED
“bitches broken hearts”
Earlier this month, Billie surprised fans with the unexpected release of the soulful “bitches broken hearts” via Soundcloud. The song reached #1 on HypeMachine, racked up an impressive 600k+ streams in under a week, was hailed by NYLON as a “hypnotic ode to the bittersweetness of lost love and fresh starts,” and Pigeons & Planes praising its “woozy blend of electric piano, vocal samples, and sparse percussion.” Listen to “bitches broken hearts” HERE.
Last month, Billie Eilish made her live daytime television debut when she stopped by MTV’s TRL in New York City to perform a “jaw dropping” rendition of her viral hit, “Ocean Eyes.” Watch it HERE. Eilish also made her late night TV debut on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden in September (watch HERE), coinciding with her being named as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist, shining a spotlight on the pop star’s impressive career to date. Apple kicked things off with an exclusive interview with Julie Adenuga on Beats1 and released a fascinating new mini documentary on the rising star, which is now available via Apple Music HERE.
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
02/14 – Heaven – London, UK – SOLD OUT
02/16 – Petit Bain – Paris, France
02/18 – Dude Club – Milan, Italy
02/19 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, Sweden
02/20 – Melkweg Oude Zaal – Amsterdam, Netherlands
02/23 – Botanique / Rotonde – Brussels, Belgium
02/26 – Lido – Berlin, Germany
02/27 – Jungle Club – Cologne, Germany
03/01 – By:Larm Festival – Oslo, Norway
Tickets: www.billieeilish.com
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
03/07 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
03/08 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
03/10 – Music Box – San Diego, CA
03/11 – The Observatory, CA
03/17 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA
03/20 – Black Cat – Washington, DC
03/21 – Coda – Philadelphia, PA
03/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY
03/24 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA
03/27 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal
03/28 – The Mod Club – Toronto
03/30 – El Club – Detroit, MI
03/31 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL
04/03 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN
04/04 – The Record Bar – Kansas City, Missouri, MO
04/06 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
04/07 – Grand at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
Follow Billie Eilish:
http://www.billieeilish.com/
https://www.facebook.com/billieeilish
https://www.instagram.com/wherearetheavocados
https://twitter.com/billieeilish
https://www.youtube.com/BillieEilish
https://soundcloud.com/billieeilish