Billie Eilish announces ‘Wheres My Mind’ 2018 tour

2018 HEADLINING TOUR FOR EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA TIPPED AS VEVO’S DSCVR ARTIST TO WATCH IN 2018 LONG-LISTED FOR BBC’S SOUND OF 2018 YOUNGEST ARTIST EVER TO BE SELECTED

After a momentous 2017, which included the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP dont smile at me (Darkroom/Interscope Records), SOLD OUT headlining tours across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, impressive national daytime and late night television appearances in the States, as well as being recently appointed as VEVO dscvr Artist To Watch in 2018

Billie Eilish continues to ascend and as she sets her sights on 2018. and long listed for the BBC’s Sound of 2018 (following Apple’s Up Next Artist campaign this fall), 15-year-oldcontinues to ascend and as she sets her sights on 2018.

Billie Eilish announced her forthcoming 2018 WHERES MY MIND headlining tour across North America and Europe. Set to start on February 14th at the popular 1,000+ capacity venue Heaven (which sold out in a day), the tour will include stops in Paris, Milan, Stockholm, Berlin (amongst other European cities), then onto North American shores where Billie will be starting on the west coast, then embarking on a 17-date tour across the country. For a complete list of tour dates see below. For tickets and more information, please visit www.billieeilish.com



Earlier this month, Billie surprised fans with the unexpected release of the soulful “bitches broken hearts” via Soundcloud. The song reached #1 on HypeMachine, racked up an impressive 600k+ streams in under a week, was hailed by NYLON as a “hypnotic ode to the bittersweetness of lost love and fresh starts,” and Pigeons & Planes praising its “woozy blend of electric piano, vocal samples, and sparse percussion.” Listen to “bitches broken hearts” HERE.

Last month, Billie Eilish made her live daytime television debut when she stopped by MTV’s TRL in New York City to perform a “jaw dropping” rendition of her viral hit, “Ocean Eyes.” Watch it HERE. Eilish also made her late night TV debut on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden in September (watch HERE), coinciding with her being named as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist, shining a spotlight on the pop star’s impressive career to date. Apple kicked things off with an exclusive interview with Julie Adenuga on Beats1 and released a fascinating new mini documentary on the rising star, which is now available via Apple Music HERE.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

02/14 – Heaven – London, UK – SOLD OUT

02/16 – Petit Bain – Paris, France

02/18 – Dude Club – Milan, Italy

02/19 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, Sweden

02/20 – Melkweg Oude Zaal – Amsterdam, Netherlands

02/23 – Botanique / Rotonde – Brussels, Belgium

02/26 – Lido – Berlin, Germany

02/27 – Jungle Club – Cologne, Germany

03/01 – By:Larm Festival – Oslo, Norway

Tickets: www.billieeilish.com

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

03/07 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

03/08 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

03/10 – Music Box – San Diego, CA

03/11 – The Observatory, CA

03/17 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

03/20 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

03/21 – Coda – Philadelphia, PA

03/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

03/24 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

03/27 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal

03/28 – The Mod Club – Toronto

03/30 – El Club – Detroit, MI

03/31 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

04/03 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

04/04 – The Record Bar – Kansas City, Missouri, MO

04/06 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

04/07 – Grand at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT