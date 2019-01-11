BETTY WHO RELEASES NEW SINGLE
“I REMEMBER”
JOINING PANIC! AT THE DISCO’S
PRAY FOR THE WICKED TOUR TONIGHT
NEW ALBUM BETTY OUT FEBRUARY 15, 2019
Pop singer-songwriter BETTY WHO is ringing in the new year with another glimpse into her forthcoming album with the release of her single “I Remember” – available everywhere NOW via AWAL Recordings. A music video for “I Remember” is coming soon. The track was produced by Peter Thomas & Kyle Moorman and is featured on her third studio record Betty, out February 15. Betty is available for pre-order now HERE.
“‘I Remember’ is exactly the way I wanted to start my new year. It’s such a representation of the album and my obsession with making music that makes people feel good,” Betty says of the song. “The whole point of the song is about letting go of how hard life (and especially love) can be at times and remembering why you do it in the first place. Love is never going to be perfect. Sometimes it will be easy, most times it will be hard, but all the time it’s worth it because, when you’re with the right person, you are willing to work for it.”
Betty marks a huge milestone in the singer’s career, as it will be the first independent album of her career; the record has already garnered more than half a million streams. The album’s first single “Between You & Me” was released last November and has earned critical acclaim from numerous press outlets such as Rolling Stone, NYLON, Idolator,DuJour and L’Officiel USA. The song’s music video can be seen HERE.
Tonight, Betty will embark on a personal teenage dream as she joins Panic! at the Disco on their Pray For The Wicked Tour in Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center, continuing to support on the tour for 20+ dates across North America through February 14 in Anaheim, CA. Immediately following, Betty will join Kesha on her Kesha Cruise: Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride from February 17-21 in the Bahamas.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD I REMEMBER HERE
PRE-ORDER BETTY HERE
ABOUT BETTY WHO
Casting a striking presence as a performer, emanating confidence as a writer, and inspiring as an independent force, Australia-born and Los Angeles-based pop star Betty Who has quietly elevated herself to a worldwide phenomenon on her own terms. Acclaimed by Entertainment Weekly, Vogue, Rolling Stone, Buzzfeed, Elle Magazine, and more, Betty’s sophomore album, The Valley, yielded a string of international hits, including “I Love You Always Forever” certified double-platinum in Australia and “Human Touch.” Total Spotify streams exceed 150 million as she regularly averages over 3.3 million monthly listeners on the platform. Beyond countless sold out headline tours, she’s delivered knockout television appearances on The Today Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The View, and many more aside. Betty’s commitment to charity, health, and wellness matches her passion for music. She has given performances to benefit UNICEF, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, Human Rights Campaign, and many more. Betty will release her third studio album Betty on February 15, 2019. The album’s first single “Between You & Me” is available everywhere now. Betty will mark the first independently released record of the singer’s career. For more information, please visithttp://www.bettywhomusic.com.