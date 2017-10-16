Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy North American Co-Headlining ‘Bebe & Bassy Tour 2017’ begins tonight!

BEBE REXHA AND MARC E. BASSY ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN
CO-HEADLINING TOUR: BEBE & BASSY TOUR 2017
Pop disruptor Bebe Rexha and singer/songwriter Marc E. Bassy will co-headline a North American tour beginning tonight, October 16th. The 23-city tour in support of Rexha’s new album ALL YOUR FAULT- PART 2 and Marc E. Bassy’s album release, GOSSIP COLUMNS, will kick off in Seattle, Washington, and hit Houston, Atlanta, New York and Las Vegas among other markets before wrapping November 19th in Santa Ana, CA.
See full listing of concert dates and venues below.
About Bebe Rexha:
Singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha has accumulated over 10 million overall single sales, 2 billion Spotify streams, 2.6 billion combined YouTube/VEVO views and a radio audience of over 10 billion. She hit #1 on both the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her Platinum-selling smash single “Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy. Her single “No Broken Hearts” featuring Nicki Minaj has over 207 million YouTube/VEVO views to date, she is featured on Martin Garrix’s single “In The Name of Love” which already has over 316 million YouTube/VEVO views and “I Got You,” has garnered over 181 million YouTube/VEVO views. Bebe Rexha burst onto the scene in 2013 when she penned the song which became a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna—“Monster” – which went RIAA quadruple-platinum stateside. She wrote and featured on Cash Cash’s “Take Me Home” and Pitbull’s “This Is Not A Drill” in addition to writing Tinashe’s “All Hands On Deck” and Selena Gomez’s “Champion.” Her 2015 debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up (Warner Bros. Records) boasts the singles “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” and “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy,” which racked up over 52 million Spotify streams in only six months. That same year, she co-wrote and carried instantly recognizable hooks for the double-platinum “Hey Mama” by David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, and Afrojack which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, as well as the BillboardHot 100 smash “Me, Myself, & I” with G-Eazy. Bebe released her debut album, All Your Fault: Part 1 in February 2017, and recently wrapped her first headlining tour. In addition, she is featured on the Louis Tomlinson track, “Back to You,” and her latest single, “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line which is racing up the charts.
About Marc E. Bassy:
In 2016, Bassy became the hottest new voice to rise from the buzzing, Bay Area music scene in Northern California. His Groovy People EP spawned the smash hit “You & Me” which featured another familiar Bay Area native, rapper G-Eazy. The song has racked up over 216 million Spotify streams and counting. The follow-up hit “Morning” cracked 15 million Spotify streams during his headlining The Groovy People Tour this past fall. Along the way, he’s received widespread acclaim from Billboard, Complex, Spin, and more. In August of 2017, Bassy released “Plot Twist” f/ KYLE, which has garnered over 9M+ streams on Spotify, while the recently released “Plot Twist (Remix f/ Hailee Steinfeld) continues to grow with nearly 3M Spotify streams. Bassy’s debut LP from Republic Records, Gossip Columns was released October 13.
Tour Dates:
Monday, Oct 16th Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo
Wednesday, Oct 18th San Francisco, CA Warfield Theater
Thursday, Oct 19th Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Saturday, Oct 21st Los Angeles, CA The Novo
Sunday, Oct 22nd San Diego, CA House of Blues
Wednesday, Oct 25th Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall
Thursday, Oct 26th Houston, TX Warehouse Ballroom
Sunday, Oct 29th Tampa, FL The Orpheum
Monday, Oct 30th Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Wednesday, Nov 1st Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
Thursday, Nov 2nd Atlanta, GA Center Stage
Friday, Nov 3rd Charlotte, NC The Underground
Sunday, Nov 5th Freehold, NJ iPlay America’s Event Center
Monday, Nov 6th New York, NY Terminal 5
Tuesday, Nov 7th Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring
Wednesday, Nov 8th Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero Theatre
Friday, Nov 10th Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sunday, Nov 12th St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Monday, Nov 13th Kansas City, MO The Truman
Wednesday, Nov 15th Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
Friday, Nov 17th Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Saturday, Nov 18th Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino Resort- The Pearl
Sunday, Nov 19th Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
