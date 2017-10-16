Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy North American Co-Headlining ‘Bebe & Bassy Tour 2017’ begins tonight!

BEBE REXHA AND MARC E. BASSY ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN

CO-HEADLINING TOUR: BEBE & BASSY TOUR 2017



Pop disruptor Bebe Rexha and singer/songwriter Marc E. Bassy will co-headline a North American tour beginning tonight, October 16th. The 23-city tour in support of Rexha’s new album ‎ALL YOUR FAULT- PART 2 and Marc E. Bassy’s album release, GOSSIP COLUMNS, will kick off in Seattle, Washington, and hit Houston, Atlanta, New York and Las Vegas among other markets before wrapping November 19th in Santa Ana, CA.

See full listing of concert dates and venues below.

