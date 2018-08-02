BAZZI UNVEILS “BEAUTIFUL (FEAT. CAMILA CABELLO)”

DEBUT LP HIGHLIGHT “BEAUTIFUL” CERTIFIED

RIAA GOLD EVEN BEFORE RADIO PLAY

“MINE” PROVES A #1 POP SENSATION,

EARNING NEARLY 3x RIAA PLATINUM CERTIFICATION

AND WORLDWIDE CHART SUCCESS

CHART-TOPPING R&B / POP PHENOMENON

NOMINATED FOR “BEST NEW ARTIST” AT MTV VMAS

EPIC LIVE SCHEDULE INCLUDES SOLD OUT HEADLINE SHOWS,

FESTIVAL DATES, AND EUROPEAN TOUR ALONGSIDE

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Bazzi, has teamed up with multi-platinum global chart topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, just off of her two back to back #1 singles "Havana" and "Never Be the Same" for a new version of his hit single "Beautiful." This brings the two back together after Bazzi joined Camila on her sold out North American Never Be The Same Tour. The track, co-written by Bazzi and Camila, is available today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Bazzi on “Beautiful” (Ft. Camila Cabello): “Working with Camila is really cool because she gives a similar vibe of what I’m trying to portray. A nod to 80’s nostalgic music that really creates an experience. I think she really captures that and I’m excited for people to hear our moment together.”

Camila on “Beautiful” (Ft. Camila Cabello): “Bazzi opened for us on the Never Be The Same Tour after I came across “Mine” and “Beautiful,” shared Camila. “I fell more and more in love with it hearing it backstage every night and a couple weeks ago on a day off from shows in Washington D.C., I went to a studio there and wrote a verse to the song. It’s one of my favorite songs out right now. I Hope people love it as much as I do.”

COSMIC, which has been streamed more than half a billion times globally. (Download and stream via iamcosmic/Atlantic “Beautiful” is featured on Bazzi’s breakthrough debut album,, which has been streamed more than half a billion times globally. (Download and stream via iamcosmic/Atlantic HERE .) The track arrived alongside a breathtaking companion visual, now with over 10 million individual views via YouTube alone HERE . “Beautiful” has also received critical acclaim to match its popular appeal, with Billboard writing, “Heavy in religious metaphors and bright and piercing special effects, the video is vibrant, colorful and romantic.”

Bazzi paid a visit to NBC’s TODAY yesterday for a spectacular performance of “Beautiful,” streaming HERE . The appearance continues his recent streak of high profile TV appearances including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! ( WATCH ) and the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show ( WATCH ).

Bazzi – who has just been nominated for a 2018 MTV Video Music Award as “Best New Artist” ( VOTE HERE ) – has spent much of the past year on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run and special guest role on Camila Cabello’s sold out “Never Be The Same” North American tour. Upcoming dates including sold out headline shows and much anticipated festival sets at Montréal, QC’s Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts (August 3rd), Chicago, IL’s Lollapalooza (August 5th), Las Vegas, NV’s Life Is Beautiful (September 21st), iHeartRadio Music Festival (September 22nd), and Austin, TX’s Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 5th-7th and 12th-14th). In addition, Bazzi will serve as special guest on the European leg of Justin Timberlake’s blockbuster “Man Of The Woods Tour,” with dates beginning August 13th in Berlin. For complete details and updated tour information, please visit bazziofficial.com.

COSMIC has proven a worldwide chart success, fueled in part by the international smash single, “Mine.” The album – which also features such stand-out tracks as “Honest,” “Myself,” “3:15” and “Why?” – has reached the top 15 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200, with similar rankings in Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and more.

“Mine” is of course a global pop sensation, reaching #1 at CHR/Top 40 while ascending to top 3 at Rhythmic and #11 on the overall Billboard “Hot 100.” Named among Billboard’s “50 Best Songs of 2018 (So Far),” the single has received RIAA platinum certification here in the United States, earning additional platinum awards in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden. An online phenomenon boasting over 563 million streams to date, “Mine” reached #1 on Apple Music’s “Pop Streaming” chart and Shazam’s “Global Top 100,” and went top 5 on Spotify’s overall “Global Top 50.” What’s more, the “Mine” companion video is a massive favorite, now approaching 94 million views via YouTube alone HERE

Written predominantly by Bazzi and produced by Rice N’ Peas and Bazzi, COSMIC has received ecstatic critical applause, with Billboard praising its “slinky, R&B-infused pop” and Playboy hailing the collection as “genre-bending,” praising Bazzi’s “warts-and-all approach to songwriting.” “Bazzi’s COSMIC’ seems primed to linger near the top of the albums chart for quite a while,” wroteStereogum, while USA Today echoed, “Bazzi’s career is just getting started.”

BAZZI: THE COSMIC TOUR

August 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival*

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall – SOLD OUT

August 5 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza*

August 7 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall – SOLD OUT

August 8 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall – SOLD OUT

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT

September 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival*

October 5-7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits*

October 12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits*

*FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR

W/ SPECIAL GUEST BAZZI

August 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

August 16 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

August 18 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

August 20 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

August 21 – Frankfurt @ Festhalle

August 24 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

August 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

August 27 – Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Arena

August 29 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

About Camila Cabello

Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records / SYCO) released her debut solo album, CAMILA in January 2018 to rave reviews. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart at the same time as her single “Havana” Reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first artist in 15 years to hold the #1 spot on both the Hot 100 and Top 200 charts simultaneously. The RIAA gold-certified album, CAMILA, launched its debut at #1 on over 100 iTunes charts around the world, breaking the record for most #1 positions for a debut album in iTunes history. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Cabello released her RIAA triple-platinum smash hit “Havana,” in August 2017 where it obtained the #1 spot on the pop radio chart, marking her second top 40 #1 as a solo artist. Furthermore, “Havana” hit #1 on iTunes overall top songs chart, #2 on the Spotify Global chart and hit #1 in 80 countries around the world. “Havana” is the first song by a female artist to go #1 on HAC, POP, and RYTHMIC in 22 years and recently crossed 765M cumulative streams and attained “the longest run at #1 on Top 40 Radio by a female artist in five years”. Her next single “Never Be The Same,” was released in January 2018 and peaked in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Cabello had already earned a chart-topping smash with her recent double platinum-certified hit “Bad Things” with MGK. The track generated over 240M Spotify streams. As a result of its success, she became “the first female artist to hit #1 on Top 400 Radio with and without a group.”