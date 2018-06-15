Asia O’Hara Releases Debut Single “Queen For Tonight”

Asia O’Hara is one queen who wears many wigs: she’s a costume designer, dance instructor, and with two challenge wins under her belt and a slew of iconic, meme worthy looks, she is the top frontrunner for the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 crown.

Today, she can add pop music star to her credits. Her debut single, “Queen For Tonight” is available now on iTunes and Spotify! In the song, she invites fans to O’Haraland: her island of sky dripping diamonds.

