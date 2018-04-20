Arianan Grande returns with her brand new single “No Tears Left To Cry”

ARIANA GRANDE RELEASES “NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY” TODAY

Grammy Award®-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar ARIANA GRANDE returns with her brand new single “No Tears Left To Cry” today via Republic Records. Get it HERE.

Produced by Max Martin and ILYA, written by Ariana, Max Martin, ILYA, and Savan Kotecha, “No Tears Left To Cry” is the first single from her upcoming highly anticipated full-length album.

In addition, she simultaneously unveiled the song’s music video, directed by Grammy Award®-winning director Dave Meyers, on VEVO this morning. Watch it HERE.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 24 she’s delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing eight hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With her most recent album — 2016’s critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman — Grande both boldly defies expectation and reveals the full force of her voice (recently hailed as an “extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument” upon Grande’s appearance on Time’s “100 Most Influential People” list).

Since making her full-length debut with 2013’s Yours Truly (featuring the game-changing, triple-platinum smash “The Way”), Grande has brought her striking vocal presence to a genre-blurring breed of pop, taking on R&B, soul, and electronic music with equal nuance and assurance. Arriving in 2014, her sophomore effort, My Everything, garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and spawned the 6x-platinum hits “Problem” and “Bang Bang” (a Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance). Through the years, the longtime actress and former Broadway star has proven the scope of her talent by appearing on Scream Queens and Hairspray Live! and showcased her comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live. With her social media following now surging past 200 million, Grande has also earned numerous accolades from the MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and American Music Awards (including the highly coveted Artist of the Year prize).

The first artist in music history to see the lead single from her first three albums debut on the Billboard Hot 100, Grande embraced a more uncompromising vision than ever before in the making of Dangerous Woman. With People noting that the album “celebrates feminine might,” Entertainment Weekly praised Grande for “having something meaningful to say with that jaw-dropping voice — one of the most exquisite in pop today.” Grande wrapped up her widely lauded Dangerous Woman Tour in support of the album, performing 85 arena shows worldwide.

