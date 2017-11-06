Ariana And The Rose “Moves the Listener Through a Fascinating Sonic Journey” On “For Your Love”

“Ariana and the Rose is a rising star with a strong aesthetic.” – Vogue

“Pop culture craved a technicolored synthpop powerhouse in the making, and Ariana and the Rose

dropped in from her special place in the cosmos to quench it.” – Nylon

“Ariana and the Rose captures the sting of relationship disintegration.” – Vice Noisey

“Lyrically sincere, sonically enveloping synth-pop.” – Billboard

Following the critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Retrograde’, Ariana and the Rose is set to continue her incredible run of captivating pop masterpieces with new single ‘For Your Love’. FUSE calls the track “a dynamic, dark slab of synth-pop that moves the listener through a fascinating sonic journey of icy, vocal-distorting verses before diving into a impassioned, pounding chorus.”

Ariana says: “I’m so excited to be sharing this song. The whole thing was written as a burst of energy, capturing that feeling when you’re totally consumed by a new love. Releasing new music and having our immersive live music party light + space all be shared with the world at once is such an amazing way to be capping off the year”

Since the release of ‘Retrograde’, Ariana and The Rose has received accolades from top tastemaker sites including Vice Noisey, Complex, Nylon and Billboard who praised her as “lyrically sincere, sonically enveloping synth-pop.” Ariana’s gorgeous R&B ballad ‘Love You Lately’has now reached over 1.1M Spotify streams and over 1M views on YouTube while the official video for ‘How Does That Make You Feel’(self-directed by Ariana and premiered with Vogue) has gained over 300k views in 2 weeks.

As an artist who embraces an audio-visual approach to creativity, Ariana has curated an interactive performance and music event called light + space, an immersive live music party that offers more than the traditional boundaries of a concert. light + space is influenced by the club culture of the 80s and 90s, blurring the lines between interactive performance and the audience. Ariana brings her “neon-lit, glittery and glam” (PopCrush) style to life while delivering “fantasy to the pop world” (Red Bull Music). After curating a successful light + space event in the London, Ariana is set to host the next event in her hometown of New York on November 16th at House of Yes. The five-hour spectacle will be comprised of interactive theatre with fully realized characters inhabiting the space, a DJ set by Penguin Prison, and a live performance by Ariana, all set in a futuristic disco, think Studio 54 in outer space.

Ariana and The Rose is set to end the year on a stratospheric high as she gears up to release even more music in 2018.

