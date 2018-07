Ariana Grande surprised her fans ringing in her 25th birthday with ‘Raindrops’

ARIANA GRANDE SURPRISES FANS WITH “RAINDROPS” ON HER BIRTHDAY

Watch “Raindrops” Video HERE

Pre-Order Sweetener HERE

Ariana Grande surprised her fans ringing in her 25th birthday with “Raindrops,” a track from her upcoming fourth full length releaseSweetener. The song was released with a video shot by Grammy nominated Dave Myers. Watch “Raindrops” video HERE. PreorderSweetener HERE.

Website Twitter Facebook Instagram