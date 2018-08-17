ARIANA GRANDE RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FOURTH STUDIO ALBUMSWEETENER TODAY

GET SWEETENER HERE

DEBUTS AT #1 ON iTUNES ALBUM CHART IN MORE THAN 90 COUNTRIES

TO PERFORM “GOD IS A WOMAN” ON MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

PREPARES FOR EXCLUSIVE “THE SWEETENER SESSIONS”

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN EXPRESS

Today, Grammy Award®-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar ARIANA GRANDE releases the highly anticipated fourth studio album, Sweetener, via Republic Records. The album debuted at #1 in over 90 countries on the iTunes Album Chart. Sweetener includes three previously released tracks, “No Tears Left To Cry” now officially certified RIAA PLATINUM, “The Light Is Coming”, and current second single “God Is A Woman”. Get Sweetener HERE.

ARIANA is preparing for the television debut performance of “God Is A Woman”, on MTV’s Video Music Awards airing Monday, August 20th from Radio City Music Hall. “God Is A Woman” was released alongside the female empowered music video directed by Grammy Award®-winning director Dave Meyer. Meyers also directed the music videos for “The Light Is Coming” and “No Tears Left to Cry”, and all three videos combined have now been streamed on VEVO over 600 million times.

Also available today, fans have the chance to purchase limited edition Sweetener merchandise and music at https://shop.arianagrande. com/ .

ARIANA will be performing songs from Sweetener next week in partnership with American Express, giving Card Members and fans the exclusive chance to see “The Sweetener Sessions,” a series of three intimate shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Those who miss the chance to grab a ticket will have the chance to see select songs from the Chicago performance on ARIANA’s Instagram IGTV later this month, stay tuned!

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 24 she’s delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing eight hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With 2016’s critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman, Grande both boldly defies expectation and reveals the full force of her voice (recently hailed as an “extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument” upon Grande’s appearance on Time’s “100 Most Influential People” list).

Since making her full-length debut with 2013’s Yours Truly (featuring the game-changing, triple-platinum smash “The Way”), Grande has brought her striking vocal presence to a genre-blurring breed of pop, taking on R&B, soul, and electronic music with equal nuance and assurance. Arriving in 2014, her sophomore effort, My Everything, garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and spawned the 6x-platinum hits “Problem” and “Bang Bang” (a Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance). Grande embraced a more uncompromising vision than ever before in the making of Dangerous Woman. With People noting that the album “celebrates feminine might,” Entertainment Weekly praised Grande for “having something meaningful to say with that jaw-dropping voice — one of the most exquisite in pop today.” Grande wrapped up her widely lauded Dangerous Woman Tour in support of the album last year, performing 85 arena shows worldwide.

Through the years, the longtime actress and former Broadway star has proven the scope of her talent by appearing on Scream Queens and Hairspray Live! and showcased her comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live. With her social media following now surging past 200 million, Grande has also earned numerous accolades from the MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and American Music Awards (including the highly coveted Artist of the Year prize).

Ariana’s recent single “No Tears Left To Cry” debuted at #1 on iTunes in 88 countries worldwide and began the next era for her upcoming fourth full length studio album Sweetener. With the release of “Not Tears Left To Cry” she became the first artist in music history to see the lead single from her first four albums debut on the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. This year she has graced the prestigious magazine covers of TIME’s Next Generation Leaders, FADER, and British Vogue. The highly anticipated album, Sweetener, will be released August 2018.

