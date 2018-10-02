American Idol’s David Hernandez Releases New Album and Music Video

David Hernandez Releases Second Studio Album “Kingdom: the Mixtape” Today

Along With Music Video For First Single, “Shield (Coat of Armor)”

American Idol ’s David Hernandez has released his highly anticipated second studio album Kingdom: the Mixtape through his own label. Self-produced and recorded in various home studios in Los Angeles, California — proving artists don’t need fancy studios to make a great record anymore — Kingdom: the Mixtape is David’s first full album release since 2011’s I Am Who I Am . The record displays a fresh sound for Hernandez and includes collaborations with fellow American Idol Blake Lewis and the Grammy winning producer of Black Eyed Peas, Printz Board. The music video for the album’s first single, “ Shield (Coat of Armor) ” is available now on Youtube. Kingdom: the Mixtape is available on all digital platforms including iTunes , Spotify, Pandora and Tidal.

“I’ve been sitting on most of this material for years, waiting for the right time to release it,” says David Hernandez of his new album, Kingdom: the Mixtape. “I’ve listened to too many people’s opinions about when to release, how, what images and content are appropriate… I was just over listening to what other people think I should do. One day I finally stepped back and realized I had a great body of work that deserves to be heard, now.”

In Kingdom: the Mixtape, David Hernandez delivers 20 original tracks plus a cappella versions of “Kingdom” and “Where Love Begins” as well as a bonus cover of Hailee Steinfeld’s “Starving,” featuring YouTube star Rajiv Dhall. Many of the songs reflect on the heartbreaks and loss Hernandez has experienced over the last decade since rising to fame on American Idol. They explore his rebuilding trust and love, his refusal to give up, his persistence to change for the better and to grow as a human. Other songs touch on forgiveness, joy and fun because as David explains, “Life isn’t always that serious and sometimes you just wanna let go and rage!”