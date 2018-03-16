World’s Mega-Famous Transsexual Amanda Lepore Reveals LEPORE., Her Brand New Party E.P.

Album Hits Top 3 on iTunes Dance chart in its First Week of Release

Amanda Lepore returns to the dance floor this spring with LEPORE., a brand new e.p. of sexy, flirty and fun songs that hit the Top Three on the iTunes Dance Album chart in its first week of release! The album is the first original solo release from the world’s mega-famous transsexual since “I…Amanda Lepore,” her acclaimed 2011 album debut that featured the smash hits, “My Hair Looks Fierce,” “Turn Me Over” “Cotton Candy,” “Champagne” and “My Pussy.” It features four exciting new recordings that combine for what Amanda herself calls, a fabulous little party for the ears. “LEPORE. was inspired by my travels around the world,” she explains. “I always enjoy performing live for fans and I have been doing it more now than ever before. I was in need of new material that would help spread my message to fans that they should always love their beautiful, sexy and glamorous selves!”

The e.p. begins with “Buckle Up,” a playful single with a burlesque, retro-pop swing. “My goal at shows is to whip naughty boys and girls around and leave ‘em asking the questions they don’t want their mothers knowing the answers to,” coos Lepore. She sings about it in ‘Buckle Up,’ written and produced by RedTop (“Convertible”), Knifekick, Ted Ottaviano (Book Of Love), DJ Angelo “Pepe,” indie-pop ingenue Megan Vice and Lepore’s long-time musical collaborator, Bill Coleman. The song is a reflection of Amanda. As she takes on the night, so does ‘Buckle Up’. And as easy as Amanda is on the eyes, the song is on the ears.

It is followed with “My Panties,” a saucy track co-written with perennial collaborator and Lepore bestie, gay hip hopper Cazwell, “He really gets me and knows how to write songs I’ll love and enjoy singing,” she says.

Next up is Amanda Lepore’s cover of David Bowie’s classic single, “The Jean Genie”. The song is a favorite of Amanda’s and one she has performed at live shows and burlesque events. After Bowie’s death two years ago, she made the decision she would cover the record as a tribute to her favorite legendary icon.

LEPORE. wraps with “Too Drunk To Fu*k,” a pop track that Amanda admits took her several recordings to perfect. Written by the Aussie DJ/producer/songwriter twin duo, NERVO (who recently scored a Top 10 with Sofi Tukker’s “Best Friend”) and co-produced by RedTop (who Amanda collaborated with on “Convertible,” her duet with Mya on I..Amanda Lepore), she was adamant to get the song on the album. “We recorded several different versions over the years but could never get it quite right. It finally clicked when we decided to take it an almost ’60’s, go-go box direction; as a throwback that was more in line with the rest of the e.p.”

LEPORE. is over five years in the making and was no easy feat. During the e.p.’s creation, Amanda and her team knew they could not simply duplicate the achievements of the I…Amanda Lepore album. In order to capture Amanda’s million-watt personality, producer Knifekick says, “We concentrated on figuring out the perfect equation that paired a sweet hook with a bouncy groove, to really showcase Amanda‘s devilish side.”

Bill Coleman from Peace Bisquit explains their aim was to marry Amanda’s love of Hollywood glamour and vintage bombshells with a fearless kick up your Louboutins humor and a showgirl-worthy groove. The songs needed just the right amount of camp that would compliment the canon of classics Amanda performs in her nightclub shows. “We think we nailed it with this e,p. Amanda’s fans expect her to not only be glamorous but to also buck trends,” he says. “We’re excited for fans to hear the next evolution of music from the hardest working gal in nightlife. There’s more already in the works!”

Amanda is also featured in a Peace Bisquit-produced music video for “Oro,” from the new indie-disco act Banks & Vega. It’s a gritty and festive clip of Amanda with a gaggle of New York club kids, hanging out at a disco. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/r52X_p8lS1E . “It’s such a fun song and we had a fabulous time filming it,” says Amanda, who sends red lipstick kisses to all the club kids who came out to party and be glamorous with her.