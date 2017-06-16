Wrabel releases the official video for his new single “We Could Be Beautiful”

Critically acclaimed singer and songwriter, Wrabel, releases the official video for his new single “We Could Be Beautiful.” The track is taken from his brand new EP, – We Could Be Beautiful available now at all digital retailers via Epic Records. Get it HERE.

Seamlessly shifting from delicate piano-driven compositions to catchy electronic soundscapes, the trendsetting pop chameleon presents a collection of carefully crafted anthems for the EP. The set includes his breakout hit “11 Blocks,” which impressively amassed 17.3 million Spotify streams, generated over 2 million YouTube/VEVO views, and held down a spot in the Top 10 of Hot AC Radio. The Galantis remix of the soulful track “Bloodstain,” has received widespread praise from the likes of Idolator who described it as “epic” and Dancing Astronaut who called it “electro-pop heaven.”

Wrabel might just be contemporary music’s best kept secret. “11 Blocks” catapulted him into the spotlight in 2016. Along the way, he attracted critical applause from Nylon, BuzzFeed, and more in addition to performing on NBC’s The Today Show and touring with the likes of Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer. That nonstop run continued as he powered Marshmello’s smash “Ritual,” which surpassed 27 million Spotify streams on the strength of his towering falsetto. We Could Be Beautiful sees Wrabel reveal a new beauty within pop music in 2017 like only he can.

His voice has been quietly coursing through pop music since 2014. Between writing for everyone from Ellie Goulding and Prince Royce to Adam Lambert and Pentatonix, he stirred up a serious buzz in 2014 with his first single “Ten Feet Tall.” Blown away by the original, Grammy Award®-winning DJ and producer Afrojack re-recorded the track, and the song went on to notch a staggering 77 million Spotify streams and 72 million YouTube views. Now, We Could Be Beautiful shines a light on every side of Wrabel‘s dynamic style.

