Watch Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. David Guetta feat. Kiiara “Complicated” video

DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE VS. DAVID GUETTA FEAT. KIIARA RELEASE THE STUNNING IBIZA VISUALS FOR ‘COMPLICATED’

After a live rendition during their headlining Tomorrowland set featuring an appearance from Kiiara – superstar DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have released the video for their David Guetta-assisted track, “Complicated.” The Radio 1-supported single has already amassed over 13 million streams on Spotify.



Set in Ibiza, the video depicts the island’s idyllic landscapes with enthralling, contemporary dancers. A stark contrast to the place synonymous with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s acclaimed Garden Of Madness residency parties where guests this season have already included Guettahimself, Armin Van Buuren and Nicky Romero, and where usually high-octane debauchery and speaker-blowing bangers comes to the fore across the Playa d’en Bossa. Kiiara’s bright presence bounces through Ibiza Town as Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & David Guetta’s Midas touch for beat making forms the perfect musical marriage of 2017 on the pop-meets-dance horizon.



‘Complicated’ collaborators David Guetta and Kiiara both bring their indubitable style and feel to the record. That, added with Dimitri & Mike’s impact, has the track segueing between a festival-ready crowd-chanting anthem and an unavoidable drive time radio hit. Directed by Phillip R Lopez, known for his pervious shoots with the likes of Kygo & Selena Gomez, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs David Guetta feat. Kiiara’s ‘Complicated’ is a visual, illustrious merger of talent that accumulates as one of the most hotly-lauded releases of 2017.