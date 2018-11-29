UPSAHL debuts music video for “The Other Team”

UPSAHL PREMIERES MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “THE OTHER TEAM”

SET TO SUPPORT MAX FROST ON

2019 TOUR & APPEAR AT SXSW

Today, UPSAHL debuts the music video for her single “The Other Team” on Refinery29 . Directed by Ally Pankiw [Janelle Monáe, Ariana Grande], the cinematic video sees the 19-year-old songstress return to high school. Humming the song’s unshakable melody, UPSAHL sits down for “Picture Day” in front of a sky blue backdrop as she relays a cheeky story of unrequited love brought to life by vivid colors, energetic dance routines, and other vignettes of wistful freshmen nostalgia.

“A bubbling swaying number…the 19-year-old artist displays a mature grasp and sense of self-awareness when it comes to relationships and her own emotions” – Consequence of Sound

“A vibrant debut…an instantly catchy chorus — the vocals sound refined enough to be taken for an industry mainstay.” – Billboard

Watch the video here: https://upsahl.lnk.to/TheOtherTeamVideo

“‘The Other Team’ is about unrequited feelings and crushing on people that don’t like you back, so we figured that a high school setting was the perfect place to showcase the feeling that we all know too well. Everyone is always going to be swinging for somebody else’s ‘other team,’ so you’ll be seeing a bunch of missed connections between characters throughout the video, while we all dance and run around a high school. It definitely has some ‘Breakfast Club’ vibes, so it really takes you back to high school and the whirlwind of emotions that go with it; even though I was just in high school, it still felt like a little throwback.” – UPSAHL

Within a month since its release, “The Other Team” has generated 200,000 streams in addition to garnering acclaim from Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press , Idolator, Ones To Watch , and more.

Revealing her touring plans for early 2019, UPSAHL will join Max Frost on half of his Gold Rush Tour in March/April, ending at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 10. March will also see UPSAHL make her SXSW debut. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Setting the stage for big things in the year to come, “The Other Team” paves the way for the 2019 release of her upcoming debut EP.

Before even graduating high school, UPSAHL wrote and released a self-titled EP, which gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. A graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, a performing arts middle/high school, UPSAHL continued to hone her craft, while being classically trained on piano, guitar and choir every day.

UPSAHL went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie pop gems. “Can You Hear Me Now” achieved palpable viral buzz followed by “Kiss Me Now” and “Rough . ” Her enigmatic, endearing, and entrancing style garnered widespread critical acclaim from Nylon, Consequence of Sound , Indie Shuffle , Live Nation’s Ones To Watch , The Line of Best Fit , and more. Signing to Arista, her rise to pop ubiquity (on her own terms) has only just begun.

2019 TOUR DATES

3/13-3/16 Austin, TX SXSW+

3/18 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig*

3/19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop*

3/20 Toronto, ON Baby G’s*

3/22 Boston, MA Great Scott*

3/25 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom*

3/26 Washington, D.C. DC9*

3/28 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle*

3/29 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5*

3/30 Nashville, TN High Watt*

3/31 Dallas, TX Dada*

4/2 Houston, TX House of Blues – Bronze Peacock*

4/4 Austin, TX Scoot Inn*

4/6 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar*

4/8 San Diego, CA House of Blues – Voodoo Room*

4/10 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour*

*/supporting Max Frost

+Festival