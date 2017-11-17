Trey Pearson releases music video for “Love Is Love”

TREY PEARSON RELEASES
Openly gay artist Trey Pearson has released the music video for “Love Is Love,” the title track off of his debut solo pop album, available now. Watch the music video for the LGBTQ anthem HERE and buy/stream Love Is Love HERE.
The video premiered today on Advocate.com. Of the video, Trey said: “I wanted the music video to be a tribute to all LGBTQ sacred spaces. Gay bars and queer spaces have been a refuge for me over this last year, and it is where I have been able rebuild my life after losing so much when I came out. I’m overjoyed to be able to make a video about a gay love song that takes pride in these spaces that mean so much for our community.”
Recently, Trey came out of the closet to make national news. His announcement started a national conversation with a television appearance on The View. It has been covered by The New York Times, Billboard, CNN and more, as he became the #1 trending topic worldwide on Facebook. Trey cites his journey of coming out – from the initial pain to eventual freedom – as the inspiration that lead to the creation of his upcoming album.
Trey was nominated for a 2017 GLAAD Award for his appearance on the The View. He has been performing at Pride Festivals all around the country, with Kesha and Betty Who. He released his debut solo single, “Silver Horizon,” earlier this year.
Snapchat: @treypearson
Photo Credit: Megan Leigh Barnard
