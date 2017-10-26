CHECK OUT VEVO MEETS:TOVE STYRKE

Swedish recording artist Tove Styrke has released the stunning official video for recent single “Mistakes.” Following Styrke through a runaway bride episode with a twist, the video brings the song full circle with Styrke explaining to The FADER, “The song is about embracing your wrongs, letting go of yourself and not be perfect. The bride to me is a nice image of ‘perfection’ and it was fun to put a twist on that…it’s more like she’s running back to herself rather than running away.”

The video is directed by Swedish director Joanna Nordahl, who describes, “In the early stages of making this video Tove told me about the track and how it to her represented this feeling of breaking something that’s perfect, something you might even consider perfect yourself, just to reach a sense of freedom. Basically messing up on purpose to feel in control of your life. With this in mind I wanted to move away from a typical love story and we ended up speaking about religious symbolism, the Madonna-Whore complex, femininity, 90s rom-coms, Britney Spears and the well behaved, wholesome Bride as a traditional representation of the ‘perfect woman’.” Further, Styrke adds, “We dreamed up this idea where I could live out all my pop star fantasies while still keeping the whole thing very real. I love how it all came together and shooting the ending was hands down the most fun I’ve had in forever.”

The video comes on the heels of last month’s release of brand new single “Mistakes.” Co-written and produced by fellow Swede Elof Loelv (Rihanna, Zara Larsson, Icona Pop), “Mistakes” is available now at all digital retail providers via Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records. The track has seen widespread acclaim sparking Idolator to call it, “minimal electro-pop with maximum impact,” and TIME to remark that Styrke is, “carving out her own sweet spot in contemporary pop.” About the track, which hit #1 on Hype Machine, Entertainment Weekly further proclaimed, “Styrke is making some of the most interesting and daring pop songs of 2017,” and NYLON asserted, “This is your new anthem for getting lil’ naughty.” The track has quickly received over 3.5 million Spotify streams and continues to see upward momentum.

Styrke will join Lorde on a 15-date spring 2018 U.S. tour. See date listing below. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Mar 1 // Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center ^

Mar 2 // St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena ^

Mar 3 // Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

Mar 5 // Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

Mar 8 // Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

Mar 9 // Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at the Seattle Center ^

Mar 10 // Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden ^

Mar 12 // Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center ^

Mar 13 // Oakland, CA @ The Oracle Arena ^

Mar 14 // Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center ^

Mar 16 // Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

Mar 18 // Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

Mar 19 // Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

Mar 21 // Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

Mar 23 // St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

w/ Lorde ^

Released April 2017, previous single “Say My Name” was praised by music media, artists, blogs and influencers including nods from Sam Smith to Lena Dunham. The track currently has over 10 million Spotify streams and was Tove’s first single since her 2015 U.S. debut Kiddo.“Say My Name” has garnered significant buzz, reaching #11 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart and #12 on the Global Viral 50 chart. Additionally, the track is Lorde-approved, as the singer included the track on her “Homemade Dynamite” Spotify playlist. The song was also #1 on Hype Machine and has received stellar press coverage, with outlets such as Pigeons and Planes coining it “a summer hit” and Noisey calling it “the best song ever made by a person.”

A platinum selling and Grammy nominated artist in her native Sweden, Tove Styrke has been on a fast rise since the release of Kiddo, bolstered by striking lead single, “Borderline,” as well as strong follow-ups, “Ego” and “Number One.” The album paved the way for a full North American headline tour, SXSW appearances, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and widespread critical acclaim. As Pigeons and Planes exclaimed, “Tove carries herself in a way that makes it impossible not to smile throughout the show. She’s fun, a little weird (in a good way—think MØ, Grimes, Björk), and totally captivating.” Noisey added, “…The Swedish singer is coming back louder than ever,” and NYLON called her “…one of the country’s biggest up-and-coming singer-songwriters.” Tove Styrke first landed a record deal with Sony Sweden in her late teens, which led to the 2010 release of her debut album, Tove Styrke. Since the release of Kiddo, Styrke has stayed busy in the studio as well as touring with Years & Years and a UK television performance on Top of the Pops with Alan Walker.

