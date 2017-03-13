Tayler Buono releases the official music video for her hit track “Technically Single”

POP SINGER / SONGWRITER TAYLER BUONO SIGNS WITH RCA RECORDS

RELEASES OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “TECHNICALLY SINGLE”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Pop singer/songwriter Tayler Buono signs with RCA Records and releases the official music video for her hit track “Technically Single” (Click Here To Watch). The single will impact Top 40 radio on March 13th.

“Technically Single” was written by Tayler and The Gifted (Cardiknox, Matt Thomas), who also produced the track, and currently has over 20 million streams on Spotify. Upon its release Billboard said, “she continues to captivate audiences with her refreshingly authentic perspective and stunning voice,” while PopCrush said she is “definitely one to be watched.” Earlier this year, Tayler released a remix EP of “Technically Single” which featured remixes from Lenno, Before You Exit, Instant Karma andMokita.

23 year old Tayler was born and raised in Orlando, FL and currently resides in Los Angeles. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Tayler lived in Nashville, TN to sharpen her songwriting skills. In 2014, Tayler was the winner of the Recording Academy’s Florida GRAMMY® showcase, where she was chosen as a finalist from Florida and Puerto Rico entrants to compete for the ultimate artist development prize package. Following her win, Tayler performed on the “Grammy® Festival At Sea: Women Who Rock” cruise that featured emerging and established artists including legends such as Heart, Indigo Girls as well as Skylar Grey and Estelle.

Buy on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ TechnicallySingle

Stream on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ TechnicallySingleSp

Get it on Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/ TechnicallySingleAmz

Get it on Google Play: http://smarturl.it/ TechnicallySingleGP

Join the mailing list: http://smarturl.it/ SignUp4TaylerBuono

Connect with Tayler Buono

www.taylerbuono.com

www.instagram.com/taylerbuono

www.facebook.com/ taylerbuonomusic

www.twitter.com/taylerbuono