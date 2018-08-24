STARLEY RELEASES NEW VIDEO FOR SINGLE “LOVE IS LOVE”

“Had so much fun shooting this video! Thank you to all the amazing people that brought their loved ones and made it so special. Also big thanks and S.O to @hannahrad for making a cameo!! ” – Starley

Australian artist, Starley releases the new video for her beautiful, and deeply personal single 'Love is Love' (via Central Station Records) today.

After the international success of her debut single, ‘Call on Me’, Starley spent the last year in the studio working and writing her forthcoming untitled album slated for a late 2018 release. ‘Love is Love’ is Starley’s is the follow up from her global smash hit ‘Call on Me’ which went 4x Platinum in Australia with more than 1 billion streams globally. There are few artists in the world who can claim to have accomplished as much, in such a short period of time, as Sydney phenomenon Starley. Making her mark on the world, and proving her songwriting prowess, Starley released her debut single ‘Call On Me’ which quickly become one of the most recognizable songs the world over, ‘Call On Me’ hit #1 in Sweden and made it into the Top 10 in over 30 countries solidifying Starley’s reputation as an international star and a one-to-watch.

Starley’s captivating music is written with a combination of integrity and deeply personal lyrics that clearly resonates with her fans, adding to her chart success so far. “The cover for ‘Love is Love’ is not to be about me. Although, this song is my personal story, it’s a song for everyone, so I felt like a heart was the perfect way to go. The plot twist is that the colours I chose are the very colours of the bisexual flag. I feel like there should be a flag that represents love in all forms – interracial, interfaith, gay, straight, bisexual, trans, and so on. Until that exists, I’ve chosen to use the colours of the bisexual flag because they relate to my personal journey.” comments Starley on the inspiration behind her single artwork.

