Spencer Ludwing releases the behind-the-scene look for his funky pop hit “Diggy”

SPENCER LUDWIG RELEASES THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO

FOR HIS FUNKY POP HIT, “DIGGY”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR “DIGGY”

The Los Angeles-born, trumpeter, singer, producer and dancer releases the behind-the-scene look for his funky pop hit,“Diggy.” The video takes you through the various set ups for the ”Diggy” video. In case you missed it, watch the original video for “Diggy” HERE. The track is available now for digital download and streaming via digital subscription services.

“Diggy” was co-written by RedOne and Robin Thicke. ‘”Diggy” introduces Spencer’s funky, fierce, and fiery sonic strut. A trumpet wail entwines with finger snaps before bopping along on an upbeat groove. Watch the electric visual HERE

ABOUT SPENCER LUDWIG:

A trumpeter, singer, producer, and dancer who rocks alligator shoes with smoking style and panache, Spencer Ludwig brings any party to life. Chances are, you’ve heard his lyrical lead trumpet soaring through the music of multiplatinum-selling indie pop act Capital Cities. Not only did the Los Angeles-born, half-Filipino vocalist-instrumentalist perform on their full-length debut In a Tidal Wave of Mystery, but he also crisscrossed the globe with the band, opening Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour and tearing up the stage at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more. Following a whirlwind two years in the group, he returned to Los Angeles in December 2014 and commenced writing solo material that showcased both his trumpet talents and dynamic, diverse vocals. On his 2017 solo debut for Warner Bros. Records, he merges jazz virtuosity and pop palatability for a style that simmers and swaggers with soul.

STREAM “DIGGY”

Connect with Spencer Ludwig

www.spencerludwig.com

www.facebook.com/ spencerludwigmusic

twitter.com/spencerludwig