Spencer Ludwig releases video for his funky pop hit “Diggy”

PENCER LUDWIG RELEASES THE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR HIS NEW SINGLE “DIGGY”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH BEBE REXHA UNDERWAY

The Los Angeles-born, trumpeter, singer, producer and dancer is back with a funky new video for his funky pop hit, “Diggy“. Co-written by RedOne and Robin Thicke, ‘”Diggy” introduces Spencer’s funky, fierce, and fiery sonic strut.

A trumpet wail entwines with finger snaps before bopping along on an upbeat groove. Watch the electric visual HERE

Don’t miss Spencer on the All Your Fault Tour where he continues to rock the crowd with his 25 minute set of non-stop funk and fun.

ABOUT SPENCER LUDWIG:

A trumpeter, singer, producer, and dancer who rocks alligator shoes with smoking style and panache, Spencer Ludwig brings any party to life. Chances are, you’ve heard his lyrical lead trumpet soaring through the music of multiplatinum-selling indie pop act Capital Cities. Not only did the Los Angeles-born, half-Filipino vocalist-instrumentalist perform on their full-length debut In a Tidal Wave of Mystery, but he also crisscrossed the globe with the band, opening Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour and tearing up the stage at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more. Following a whirlwind two years in the group, he returned to Los Angeles in December 2014 and commenced writing solo material that showcased both his trumpet talents and dynamic, diverse vocals. On his 2017 solo debut for Warner Bros. Records, he merges jazz virtuosity and pop palatability for a style that simmers and swaggers with soul.

STREAM “DIGGY” DOWNLOAD “DIGGY”

3/13 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

3/14 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

3/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

3/17 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

3/19 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

3/20 Chicago, IL The Metro

3/22 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/23 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater

3/24 Montreal, QC LeBelmont

3/26 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

3/27 Boston, MA Royale Night Club

3/29 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/30 Washington, D.C. U Street

3/31 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Connect with Spencer Ludwig

www.spencerludwig.com

[www.facebook.com/spencerludwigmusic]www.facebook.com/spencerludwigmusic

twitter.com/spencerludwig

[www.instagram.com/spencerludwig]www.instagram.com/spencerludwig