Ahead of their European summer festival run, SOFI TUKKER shares the music video for their single “Good Time Girl” featuring Charlie Barker. Come along with the gang as they indulge in simple pleasures while floating down the river on Charlie’s London houseboat. Debuted with Gay Times

“This is a really personal, tongue-in-cheek song about navigating this nebulous thing called a ‘casual relationship,'” the pair say about the track.

“Good Time Girl” comes from SOFI TUKKER’s debut album Treehouse, the pinnacle statement in the duo’s bold take on dance pop, which has found an impassioned fanbase across the world over the past two years. Their music has charted on every continent except Antarctica! Just as infectious as their colossal pop hooks is the spirit at the heart of SOFI TUKKER which encourages us to find our bliss and be our truest selves fearlessly. SOFI TUKKER’s Treehouse is a place where we all play together and imagination is the law of the land. Won’t you join them?

Download/Stream TREEHOUSE HERE

SOFI TUKKER Tour Dates:

7/12: Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

7/13: Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/14: London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park

7/17: Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

7/19: Benicassim, Spain @ FIB Benicassim Festival

7/21: Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/22: Weeze, Germany @ Parookaville Festival

7/24: Tallinn, Estonia @ Club Hollywood

7/25: Vilnius, Lithuania @ Summer Terrace

7/27: Moscow, Russia @ Park Live Festival

8/11: Budapest, Hungary @Sziget Festival

8/12: Buftea, Romania @ Summer Well Festival

8/17: Kiewet, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/17-8/19: Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

9/3: Hillsboro, OR @ The Electric Picnic

9/8: Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza

9/9: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

9/10: Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

9/11: Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

9/13: Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

9/14: Zurich, Switzerland @ Harterei Club

9/16: Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

9/17: London, UK @ Koko

9/18: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

9/19: Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

9/21: Ithaca, NY @ Cayuga Sound

9/23: Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

9/29 – 9/30: San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

10/5: Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/26 – 10/28: New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

+ Stream SOFI TUKKER’s collaboration with Benny Benassi “Everybody Needs A Kiss”

SOFI TUKKER – Batshit (Music Video)

SOFI TUKKER – Baby I’m A Queen (Music Video)

SOFI TUKKER on Conan (Video)

SOFI TUKKER on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Video)

SOFI TUKKER – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno

SOFI TUKKER – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno (Music Video)

