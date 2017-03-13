Sigrid releases the acoustic video for “Don’t Kill My Vibe”

On Friday Sigrid released the acoustic version to her hit “Don’t Kill my Vibe.” Today the talented singer released the accompanying video to the acoustic version. The video premiered exclusively on NPR. Regarding the setting of the video, Sigrid tells NPR “It’s the most beautiful city in Norway (hehe),” she says, “surrounded by the big sea and huge mountains and it’s a really cozy place. My childhood home is very important to me, and I miss my family all the time. The piano in our house is from around 1900, and is probably my best friend in addition to my human friends. I’m lucky to have had my childhood in Ålesund, and it’s definitely a cool place to visit!”

Displaying remarkable songwriting ability as a skilled lyricist, with hard-hitting and empowering words laced over unexpected and expansive melodies, 20-year-old Norwegian talent Sigrid drops her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ via Island Records. Download and stream “Don’t Kill My Vibe” HERE. Sigrid was inspired to write the empowering anthem after she was put in a difficult writing session, but it can be interpreted in several ways, “it may be a message to your cat, telling her that she’s not the master of the universe. Or maybe it’s just a really long DM saying you’re SO done with someone”, says Sigrid.

Sigrid wrote her first song at 16-years-old and in just two weeks – when Sigrid’s older brother challenged her to write an original song and perform it at a local gig with him. Born and raised in Ålesund, Norway, Sigrid self-released her first song in high school and dropped a second track that was immediately playlisted on national radio. Sigrid then moved to Bergen, Norway at age 18 and was catapulted into the burgeoning music scene. Now signed to Island Records and currently splitting her time between Bergen and London, Sigrid has quietly been creating a world which emboldens her followers, through the power of the song.

