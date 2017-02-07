Z LaLa “Strangers In The Night”

Pop artist Z LaLa releases the new video for her single “Strangers In The Night” (Omega Alpha Records) today. The track is available now for digital download and streaming via digital subscription services. Preview the “Strangers In The Night” video HERE.

STREAM “STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT” DOWNLOAD “STRENAGERS IN THE NIGHT”

About Z LaLa–

World-pop sensation Z LaLa is an American singer, songwriter from Los Angeles. Best known for her ability to sing in 19 different languages, she is driven by her passion for musical creativity and her desire to connect with audiences from a variety of cultural backgrounds. Z LaLa has been universally praised for her space age style and innovative artistry; She is widely recognized for her outlandish avant-garde costumes. Her shows are exciting, energetic, and visually enticing.

Connect with Z LaLa

www.zlalaofficial.com

www.instagram.com/z_lala

www.facebook.com/ZLaLaZLaLa

www.twitter.com/ZLaLaZLaLa