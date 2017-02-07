Home / MUSIC VIDEOS / Pop artist Z LaLa releases the new video for her single “Strangers In The Night”

Pop artist Z LaLa releases the new video for her single “Strangers In The Night”

Z LaLa (2)

Z LaLa “Strangers In The Night”

Pop artist Z LaLa releases the new video for her single “Strangers In The Night” (Omega Alpha Records) today. The track is available now for digital download and streaming via digital subscription services.  Preview the “Strangers In The Night” video  HERE.

 Z LaLa (1)

cid:image003.jpg@01D1FC88.335ED5E0STREAM “STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT”   cid:image004.jpg@01D1FC88.335ED5E0 DOWNLOAD “STRENAGERS IN THE NIGHT”

 

About Z LaLa–

World-pop sensation Z LaLa is an American singer, songwriter from Los Angeles. Best known for her ability to sing in 19 different languages, she is driven by her passion for musical creativity and her desire to connect with audiences from a variety of cultural backgrounds.  Z LaLa has been universally praised for her space age style and innovative artistry; She is widely recognized for her outlandish avant-garde costumes. Her shows are exciting, energetic, and visually enticing.

 

 

Connect with Z LaLa

www.zlalaofficial.com

www.instagram.com/z_lala

www.facebook.com/ZLaLaZLaLa

www.twitter.com/ZLaLaZLaLa

 

Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.