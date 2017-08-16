Home / MUSIC VIDEOS / P!NK releases music video for “What About Us”

P!NK releases music video for “What About Us”

P!NK
RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR
“WHAT ABOUT US”
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
 

VIDEO DIRECTED BY GEORGIA HUDSON; CHOREOGRAPHED BY THE GOLDENBOYZ (RJ DURELL & NICK FLOREZ)
 
SET TO PERFORM AND RECEIVE MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT THE 2017 “VMAs”
 
SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA SET FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 13TH – PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW

 

 
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PinkVEVO
 
To Purchase, Listen or Pre-Order:
“What About Us”
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/applemusic
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/spotify
Google Play: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/googleplay
 
Beautiful Trauma
Pre-order on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/itunes
Pre-order on Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/amazon
Pre-order also available on Google Play: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/googleplay
Pre-save the new album on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/PinkPreSave
 
