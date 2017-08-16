P!NK releases music video for “What About Us”

P!NK

RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR

“WHAT ABOUT US”

VIDEO DIRECTED BY GEORGIA HUDSON; CHOREOGRAPHED BY THE GOLDENBOYZ (RJ DURELL & NICK FLOREZ)

SET TO PERFORM AND RECEIVE MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT THE 2017 “VMAs”

SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA SET FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 13TH – PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW

