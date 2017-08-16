P!NK
RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR
“WHAT ABOUT US”
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
VIDEO DIRECTED BY GEORGIA HUDSON; CHOREOGRAPHED BY THE GOLDENBOYZ (RJ DURELL & NICK FLOREZ)
SET TO PERFORM AND RECEIVE MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT THE 2017 “VMAs”
SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA SET FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 13TH – PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pink
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinkofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pink
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PinkVEVO
To Purchase, Listen or Pre-Order:
“What About Us”
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/applemusic
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/spotify
Google Play: http://smarturl.it/PinkWAU/googleplay
Beautiful Trauma
Pre-order on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/itunes
Pre-order on Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/amazon
Pre-order also available on Google Play: http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/googleplay
Pre-save the new album on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/PinkPreSave
