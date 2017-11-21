P!NK releases music video for “Beautiful Trauma” featuring Channing Tatum

P!NK RELEASE MUSIC VIDEO FOR TITLE TRACK “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA”
MUSIC VIDEO FEATURES CHANNING TATUM
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
DIRECTED & CHOREOGRAPHED BY RJ DURELL & NICK FLOREZ
ALBUM SHOOTS BACK UP THE ITUNES CHART TO #3 ON
THE TOP ALBUMS SALES CHART FOLLOWING EPIC
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pink
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pink/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pink
To Purchase or Listen Beautiful Trauma
Multi Retailer – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma
iTunes – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/itunes
Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/applemusic
Spotify – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/spotify
Amazon – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/amazon
Google Play – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/googleplay
Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/applemusic
Spotify – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/spotify
Amazon – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/amazon
Google Play – http://smarturl.it/BeautifulTrauma/googleplay