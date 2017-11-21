Home / MUSIC VIDEOS / P!NK releases music video for “Beautiful Trauma” featuring Channing Tatum

P!NK releases music video for “Beautiful Trauma” featuring Channing Tatum

P!NK RELEASE MUSIC VIDEO FOR TITLE TRACK “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA”
 
MUSIC VIDEO FEATURES CHANNING TATUM
 
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
 

DIRECTED & CHOREOGRAPHED BY RJ DURELL & NICK FLOREZ
 
ALBUM SHOOTS BACK UP THE ITUNES CHART TO #3 ON 
THE TOP ALBUMS SALES CHART FOLLOWING EPIC 
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE
 
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com
 
 
To Purchase or Listen Beautiful Trauma
