Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S unveiled ‘Think Before I Talk’ video

ASTRID S REVEALS THE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR HER NEW SINGLE ‘THINK BEFORE I TALK’

“PARTY’S OVER WORLD TOUR” UNDERWAY

Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S unveiled the official video for her brand new single ‘Think Before I Talk’. Preview HERE.

Shot entirely in one take, the video follows Astrid as she performs the song to camera, moving through a backdrop of dreamlike, neon-drenched rooms. Directed by long-time Astrid collaborator Andreas Öhman, the video develops on the visual theme set by previous video ‘Such A Boy’, which he also directed.

Out now on Island Records, the new single ‘Think Before I Talk’ is the first release from Norway’s pop sensation Astrid S since her recent critically acclaimed EP ‘Party’s Over’. The track has already seen over 8 million streams worldwide, and has been sitting in the global top 200 chart on Spotify since its release. It was written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Andrew Cedar (Lupe Fiasco, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth) and the lyrics for the track see Astrid in a moment of vulnerability, reflecting on things said in the heat of the moment during an argument – and the ensuing regret for what she said. Astrid says:

“It’s a song about saying things you don’t mean because you are hurt, frustrated or maybe angry. I hope that a lot of people can relate to this song, and that next time you are about to say something in the heat of an argument, you remember to think before you say something hurtful.”

At 20 years of age, Astrid S has already become a household name in her home country of Norway and beyond. Born in Berkåk, a small Norwegian town with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants, Astrid began playing the piano when she was six and by sixteen she’d moved to Oslo to pursue her career in music. Fast forward to today and her music is streamed over a million times per day on Spotify, with a total of half a billion streams to date across the globe. Her single ‘Breathe’ – from recent EP ‘Party’s Over’ – was BBC Radio 1’s Tune of The Week, and has recently hit over 55 million streams worldwide, whilst the music video featuring Norwegian TV drama SKAM’s Herman Tømmeraas, has over 1.5 million views on YouTube and counting. The single also hit number 1 on the Spotify charts in Astrid’s home country of Norway – knocking Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ remix featuring Justin Bieber off the top spot!

Astrid S currently features on ‘Just For One Night’ – the latest single from acclaimed UK dance duo Blonde, which was also chosen as ‘Tune of the Week’ on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show and placed on their ‘C’ playlist (as well as KISS FM’s playlist), and has gone on to amass over 4.7 million Spotify streams to date. Astrid was awarded the Norwegian Grammy for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ last year, and has also been awarded ‘Best Norwegian Act’ at the MTV EMAs.

Astrid is currently headlining ‘Party’s Over World Tour’. The Norwegian pop star is playing shows across North America and Europe, including two dates in New York. The announcement follows Astrid’s recent sold-out shows in Los Angeles’ Troubadour and New York’s Studio at Webster Hall. For tickets, see http://astridsofficial.com/# live

‘Party’s Over World Tour’

Tue /Sep 19 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Wed /Sep 20 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

Fri /Sep 22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

Sat/ Sep 23 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

Mon/ Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Fri /Sep 29 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Sat /Sep 30 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Stream/Download HERE

Connect With

http://astridsofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ AstridSOfficial/

https://www.instagram.com/ astridsofficial/