NJOMZA releases ‘Vacation’ EP + music video for “Lonely Nights”

Chicago chameleon Njomza has announced her signing to SinceThe80s/Motown Records. The singer/songwriter celebrates the news with a brand new music video for single “Lonely Nights” which comes off her sophomore EP, VACATION , out now via Motown Records. The haunting visuals showcases Njomza’s pension for vibey R&B that compliments her syrupy vocals which coats the track throughout. The video, which first premiered via Billboard , can be seen HERE .

Speaking about the visuals, which was directed by Chad Tennies (Migos, 2 Chainz, Future), Njomza had this to say: “I had a vision for the ‘Lonely Nights’ video and Chad helped amplify that vision. I was playing with the concept of ‘vacation’ and how a vacation can be anywhere or anything. I can take vacation in my mind all from the comfort of my couch. The video really introduces that concept, which is a theme throughout the EP. It’s the beginning of the visual story.”

Njomza gained notoriety after Mac Miller caught one of her uploaded covers, promptly signing her to his Remember Music label. Settling in Los Angeles, she cameoed on “Planet God Damn” from Miller’s acclaimed 2016 offering, The Divine Feminine . Thereafter, 2017 saw Njomza unveil her acclaimed debut EP, Sad For You , which received early praise from the likes of Noisey, Complex, Pigeons & Planes, Office Magazine , and more. Now with a new label and a vigor to create new music, Njomza kicks off her continued rise with all new perspective.

About Njomza

On so many levels, it makes perfect sense that Njomza’s name translates to “Fresh.” Sporting bright ever-changing neon hair, dressing like a character out of Kill Bill , and crafting music that dips in and out smoked-out space age soul, high fashion R&B, and even a little psychedelic spirit, the Kosovan-American songstress consistently positions herself a step or two ahead of the Zeitgeist. 2018 saw the young Chicago artist ink a deal with Since The 80s/Motown Records which sets about crafting her debut for the label, the Vacation EP. Aesthetically, she drew inspiration from psych rock a la Janis Joplin as well as repeat viewings of nostalgic favorite flicks like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind , Pulp Fiction , and The Big Lebowski . Abandoning the pink hues and lyrical heartbreak of Sad For You , she assembled what would become Vacation in a new (and blue) mindset altogether. The project sets about the young artist’s rise to stardom.