morgxn celebrates LGBTQ youth and ball culture in video for “home”

morgxn has debuted the intriguing and touching music video for the single “home.” Watch it MOSES, the video follows the story of Matthew and his cousin, the Empress Vivika Westwood Mugler, who together with Prince Mugler, Mel Mel Mugler, Kamari Mugler and VeeVee Mugler form The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler. has debuted the intriguing and touching music video for the single “.” Watch it HERE . Directed by, the video follows the story of Matthew and his cousin, the Empress Vivika Westwood Mugler, who together with Prince Mugler, Mel Mel Mugler, Kamari Mugler and VeeVee Mugler form

Toy Armada & DJ GRIND released today Listen to the brand new dance remix of “home” byreleased today HERE

morgxn gives PAPER Magazine some background on the meaning behind the video and “home” in general: “Belonging is not something handed to you, it’s something you must claim for yourself. It’s taken me my whole life to decide that the need to belong only matters internally. Trying to fit in is not the same as belonging, sometimes home is found not at home. Matthew – the boy at the center of this story – reminded me of what “belonging” really means. His cousin, Vivika Westwood Mugler, the Empress of The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler, leads the vogueing house in the video. Shooting this video felt more like a documentary than anything else. To belong is our right… you just gotta claim it.”

Matthew adds: “I’m honestly so proud to have been a part of this project. Nobody knows the amount of happiness this video brings to me and how much it can relate to the life of being a part of the LGBTQ community. #Home is about finding yourself in the place where you belong and you will always feel comfortable about being yourself. You are finally back #Home.”

Los Angeles-based artist morgxn is out on tour this month, opening for Great Good Fine Ok whom he toured with last year. The 16-date tour will ending with 2 shows in New York later this month. morgxn previously toured with Skylar Grey and opened up for Miike Snow, played high-profile SXSW showcases and opened for X Ambassadors in Los Angeles for their Planned Parenthood fundraiser.

morgxn has received praise from a wide variety of publications such as V magazine, Billboard, NYLON, Alternative Press, FLAUNT, Popjustice and support from radio stations like KCRW and SiriusXM, besides steadily gaining listeners for his single “home” (over 4m on Spotify) “love you with the lights on,” “hard pill to swallow” and “xx.”

morgxn‘s journey began with his earliest musical memories are singing with his mom. “I could hold melodies before I could talk,” he says. By age six, morgxn was a “small, chubby Jewish kid dominating the gospel choir” (as he puts it). At age nine, he began taking voice and piano lessons and writing songs. After college, he made his way to New York City where he dabbled in theatre. “Theater unlocked my sense of empathy,” morgxn says. “I could see myself in the characters I was playing, but when you tell someone else’s story for so long, you start to lose your own.”



“home” is available now

morgxn live opening for Great Good Fine Ok

Sun 6.11 – ASHEVILLE, NC @ The Mothlight

Tue 6.13 – COLUMBIA, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Wed 6.14 – DURHAM, NC @ Pinhook

Thu 6.15 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock n Roll Hotel

Fri 6.16 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Rough Trade

Sat 6.17 – NEW YORK, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

