LANGUAGE,

MNEK’S DEBUT ALBUM,

SET FOR SEPTEMBER 7 RELEASE

MNEK Unveils New Song And Lyric Video , “Crazy World”

Pre-Order Underway For Album, Which Includes

“Colour” Featuring Hailee Steinfeld , “Tongue” And “Paradise”

Global Streams Of “Colour” Surpass 17 Million

Capitol Records will release Language – the debut album from MNEK – on September 7. Today, MNEK shared the track “Crazy World” and the accompanying lyric video, which can be viewed HERE.

“This album is so special to me because it’s something I’ve put my heart and soul into writing and producing and singing (and apparently rapping too!),” says MNEK. “I’ve waited for the day my debut album is released my entire life, so naaaaturallyy I’ve designed it to be listened to from start to finish – so every song flows into each other in a way that tells a sonic story. I’ve learnt so much as a musician over the years and most importantly as a young man – and I’m excited to share with you all what I’ve learnt so far! This is Language.”

Language is available for pre-order HERE. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Crazy World” plus the singles“Tongue,” “Paradise” and “Colour” featuring singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld.

“Colour” reached a massive 25 global New Music Friday playlists and streams now surpass 17 million. The FADER said, “It’s brimful of rainbow metaphors and positivity and everything you probably need more of” while OUT Magazine declared it “the song of the summer.” Directed by Bradley & Pablo (Charli XCX, Frank Ocean, Migos, Cardi B), the video is a fantastical wonderland of possibilities. Hailee plays the queen of the castle and invitesMNEK to explore. View the video HERE.

“Tongue” premiered earlier this year on the BBC’s Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record. Cumulative streams now exceed eight million. PAPERMagazine observed, “With deliciously seductive lyrics, a sick bassline, and killer vocals, the 23-year-old Londoner is serving us one of the best songs of 2018.” The official video, set at a sexy dinner party and hailed as “iconic” by The FADER, was also directed by Bradley & Pablo.

A sense of immediacy, giddiness and flirty fun pervades Language. MNEK’s is adept at making the strange sound familiar and old references sound fresh, taking the imagination of the underground and making it intriguing to the mainstream. Hook after hook, the album is full of surprises – a swift pitch-shift of a vocal, an urgent change of pace or cadence, a brace of acapella, the blast of a horn – each economically employed in service of the song.

MNEK signed his first publishing deal at age 14. At 23, the U.K. artist now has one billion streams to his name, between his early material and wider collaborations. “Never Forget You,” MNEK’s duet with Zara Larsson, topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and has been certified 3x Platinum in the U.S. He featured on Duke Dumont’s “Need You (100%),” which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Dance Recording. The list of artists MNEK has written and produced for includes Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Madonna, Diplo, MØ, Rudimental, Julia Michaels and Stormzy, to name but a few.

Track Listing – Language

1. Background

2. Correct

3. Tongue

4. Gibberish (Interlude)

5. Phone

6. Colour (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)

7. Body

8. Honeymoon Phaze

9. Language

10. Hearsay (Interlude)

11. Girlfriend

12. Paradise

13. Crazy World

14. Be (Interlude)

15. Free

16. Touched By You

