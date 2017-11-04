MILCK releses an empowering new studio recording of her anthem “Quiet”

MILCK UNVEILS EMPOWERING NEW VERSION OF “QUIET”

LA-BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER SUPPORTS #METOO CAMPAIGN WITH NEW STUDIO RECORDING OF “QUIET” AND OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR THE UPLIFTING ANTHEM OF RESISTANCE

ATLANTIC RECORDS DEBUT EP “THIS IS NOT THE END” OUT JANUARY 19TH

NEWLY RELEASED COVER OF SOUL CLASSIC “OOH CHILD” FEATURED IN SHORT FILM “LOVE OVER BIAS” PRESENTED BY WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC GAMES PARTNER PROCTER & GAMBLE AND DIRECTED BY AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER ALMA HAR’EL

SET TO PERFORM AT AN INTIMATE PRIVATE SHOWCASE AT NYC’S ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL ON

NOVEMBER 6TH AND OPEN FOR ANI DIFRANCO ON SELECT SUPPORT DATES BEGINNING NOVEMBER 15TH

IN PHOENIX, AZ

ARTIST/ACTIVIST LAUNCHES OFFICIAL #ICANTKEEPQUIET FUND

Today, Atlantic Records singer/songwriter and artist fueled by social change, MILCK has released an empowering new studio recording of her anthem “Quiet.” The new version, which was inspired by the song’s impact on survivors around the globe since its initial release in January, is available now at all DSPs. MILCK also released a powerful companion video, now streaming on MILCK’s official YouTube channel.

In a touching letter to her fans, MILCK writes, “In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandals sparking a massive movement of women and survivors speaking out against sexual assault, I find myself in awe and moved to my core. I have teamed up with Atlantic Records to create a hopeful, new version that incorporates survivors singing with me. I’ve seen this song help survivors speak out after the Women’s March, and I believe that the new version has the power to encourage and empower all those thinking of coming forward at this time. It’s my gesture of support and encouragement to all the survivors rising. It’s my musical #METOO.”

Today’s release of “Quiet,” the unofficial anthem of January’s historic Women’s March On Washington, is joined by the eagerly awaited announcement of MILCK’s label debut EP, “This Is Not The End,” which will arrive January 19th, 2018. On Monday, November 6th, MILCK will perform “Quiet” and more at an intimate private showcase at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall. Later this month, MILCK will join Ani DiFranco on a string of support dates beginning on November 15th in Phoenix, AZ and culminating on November 19th in New Orleans, LA. For more information, please visit www.milckmusic.com.

Earlier this week, MILCK released a breathtaking new rendition of “Ooh Chilsd,” The Five Stairsteps’ soul classic notably performed by such iconic artists as Nina Simone, David Ruffin, and Dusty Springfield. Listen to “Ooh Child” HERE and watch MILCK’s powerful performance video HERE. MILCK recorded the emotional new version for the short film “Love Over Bias,” the newest installment of Worldwide Olympic Partner Procter & Gamble’s “Thank You, Mom” campaign, which is directed by the award-winning Alma Har’el, who suggested MILCK for the musical component of the campaign after capturing her performance of “Quiet” at the Women’s March in DC; the clip that went viral and has now been seen by millions. The short film premiered on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Wednesday, November 1st, marking 100 days before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. “Love Over Bias” is streaming now at http://bit.ly/2hwO3kW.

Last week MILCK officially launched the #ICantKeepQuiet Fund, an extension of her activism and philanthropic work aimed at supporting the self-proclaimed misfits, survivors, and dreamers of the world. The Fund is supported by donations from the #ICantKeepQuiet global community, portions of MILCK’s ticket sales, proceeds from special merchandise items, and more. The #ICantKeepQuiet Fund is powered by Revolutions Per Minute, and in the coming year will support and amplify the work of the Joyful Heart Foundation, Step Up, and Tuesday Night Project. For more information and to make a donation please visit icantkeepquiet.org/fund .

Born Connie Lim, MILCK has spent much of the last decade crafting a series of acclaimed independent releases while tirelessly performing increasingly well-attended gigs around her native Los Angeles. Penned in 2015 with frequent collaborator Adrianne Gonzalez, “Quiet” proved MILCK’s worldwide breakthrough, a cathartic pop anthem for people of all races, creeds, and colors who have suffered and survived in the face of trauma, trial, and tribulation.

In January 2017, MILCK traveled east to the momentous Women’s March On Washington where she created the #ICANTKEEPQUIET Choir of DC, a 25 member group of diverse female vocalists. Together they united to deliver seven a capella flash mobs, surprising fellow marchers throughout the day with remarkably soulful renditions of “Quiet.” A video of the flashmobs was captured by the award-winning director Alma Har’el and quickly went viral after being posted on her Facebook page, drawing over 14 million plays in just two days. By week’s end, MILCK had appeared on TBS’s Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – performing alongside the GW Sirens and Capitol Blend – while also earning massive media attention from the Washington Post, NPR, Refinery29, BuzzFee d , AP, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and many more. MILCK has spent the past months performing and giving keynote speeches at major events for various organizations including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Women In The World, Women Moving Millions, and more.

Earlier this year, MILCK shared the news of her partnership with Atlantic Records directly with fans in a handwritten letter posted on her social media platforms. The letter, which explained her heartfelt decision, was shared wider in her hometown’s LA Weekly, alongside a beautiful profile feature. Widely acclaimed for her distinctive blend of pop and provocative, poetic lyricism, MILCK has drawn attention for tracks including “Devil Devil,” featured in an array of TV projects including FOX’s Lucifer and E!’s The Royals . “Quiet” was also featured during a pivotal scene centered on sexual assault in this summer’s highly rated season finale of Freeform’s critically acclaimed series, The Bold Type. In addition, MILCK recently starred in a popular installment of KCET’s original music series, Artbound Presents Studio A. The complete episode is streaming now via KCET.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

*supporting Ani DiFranco

NOVEMBER

15 Phoenix, AZ Van Burren

17 Dallas, TX Granada

18 Austin, TX Emo’s

19 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

