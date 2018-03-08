Michael Blume Releases New Music Video for “Blunder”

Announces Tour with Lawrence in May

Summer Festival Appearances at

Emerge Impact + Music

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Today, NYC-based indie/soul artist Michael Blume has released a new music video for his single “Blunder” – premiered via NYLON.com. The video provides a connective visual to the dynamic track, reminding us all that we can overcome negativity and self- doubt to go from being our own harshest critic to our biggest ally. The song is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify and is from Michael’s forthcoming EP due out later this year.

“We all make mistakes by allowing the outside world’s ideas of who we should be to infiltrate our own psyches and concepts of self. We all sit in different places on the bus that is life struggling with our own demons,” explains Blume. “This video speaks to the ways in which this place of struggle connects us. I believe that empathy is a big part of community growth and I hope the video highlights how alike we all are even when we feel alone with our pain.”

Before Blume once again hits the festival circuit this summer – with performances scheduled for Emerge Impact + Music in Las Vegas, NV, and Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival in Manchester, TN, fans can catch him on the road with Lawrence in May. For more information and all upcoming announcements, please visit: www.mblumemusic.com/.

This release comes following a whirl-wind year for Blume. Prior to unveiling “Blunder,“ Blumerele ased two tracks last year: “Lifting You” which premiered via Time and “I Am Not A Trend (No Rules) which debuted via Nylon. On the road, he sold out threeheadlining performances in New York City at Mercury Lounge and Baby’s All Right and performed at major music festivals including South By Southwest, Governor’s Ball in his hometown of New York City, Firefly Music Festival and Lollapalooza. With critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Time, Billboard, GQ, Nylon, Ladygunn, Pigeons & Planes, Huffington Post and more, Michael Blume has shaped his career by being unapologetically himself and has won over fans and critics with his unabashed honesty and unparalleled vocal prowess.

MICHAEL BLUME 2018 TOUR DATES:

April 7 Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Impact + Music

May 17 Washington DC @ Union Stage (with Lawrence)

May 18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (with Lawrence)

May 19 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (with Lawrence)

May 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (with Lawrence)

May 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (with Lawrence)

May 25 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (with Lawrence)

May 26 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (with Lawrence)

June 10 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Stream “Blunder” HERE

[“Blunder”] “is an ode to feeling good about yourself, and not letting the feelings of self-doubt take over.”- Nylon

“But the through-line across his growing catalogue is music that harnesses and reflects on the power of individuality and self-knowledge, a message he matches in his bold fashion, exuberance in live performance and advocacy for equal rights… ” – Time

“Through his music and sense of style, Blume expresses his identity and addresses the issues at hand” – Billboard

“Blume’s heart is in his work entirely… It’s refreshing and inspiring.” – DuJour

“His voice is captivating and his music a fantastical tour of harmonies, conscious lyrics, beats, and layers of sound that unite in a soulful blast.” – Ladygunn

[“Lifting You”] “…a powerful track” – Huffington Post

Connect with Michael Blume

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM