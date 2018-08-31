MATY NOYES RELEASES OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR

“SPIRALING DOWN” TODAY

DEDICATES VIDEO TO THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY

Maty Noyes releases the official music video for her buzz worthy single “Spiraling Down” today. Watch HERE. “Spiraling Down” is featured on Maty’s latest EP Love Songs From A Lolita, get it HERE via LAVA/Republic Records.

The music video premiered with Pride.com who Maty told, “’Spiraling Down’ means everything to me and I want to dedicate it to the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m from a small town, and it still shocks me that people are not accepted for who they are and who they love. I want to help change that and open people’s eyes are hearts to understand that love is love.”

ABOUT MATY NOYES:

Originally hailing from Corinth, Mississippi and currently based in Los Angeles, Maty Noyes has driven smashes across the spectrum of genres. Discovered by music manager Phoenix Stone [Backstreet Boys, Este, Danielle Haim], she made her buzzworthy introduction as the featured vocalist on “Angel”—the closing track from The Weeknd’s GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-dominating triple-platinum epic Beauty Behind The Madness. On the heels of that success, she wrote and featured on Kygo’s RIAA gold-certified international smash single “Stay,” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplays Chart, #2 on the iTunes US Dance Chart, and #8 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart with over 445M streams to date. She also joined Kygo’s SOLD OUT in addition to delivering key performances at the 2015 VH1 Live In The Vineyard showcase and the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Concert.



Maty Noyes’ debut single “In My Mind”, was featured on her critically acclaimed EP NOYES Complaint. The song quickly became a Spotify mainstay and has amassed over 100 million streams. The successful debut was followed by additional hits “London” and “Say It To My Face”, which the New York Times described as “A calm, mature, post-electronic-dance-music anthem.” Now with the release of her latest Love Songs From A Lolita, she continues to inspire others through the message of her music and voice.

