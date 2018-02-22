Matt Palmer releases video for “The Worst”

MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “THE WORST”

7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9

Matt Palmer has released the video for “ Openly gay pop singer, songwriter and producerhas released the video for “ The Worst featuring Max Emerson .

Watch the video for “The Worst” here:

“The Worst” is the fifth chapter of seven from the upcoming Visual EP Get Lost, out March 9.

Pre-Order Get Lost and stream the latest songs here:

Connect with Matt Palmer: