Matt Palmer releases video for “The Worst”

MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “THE WORST”
7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9
Openly gay pop singer, songwriter and producer Matt Palmer has released the video for “The Worst“ featuring Max Emerson.
Watch the video for "The Worst" here:
“The Worst” is the fifth chapter of seven from the upcoming Visual EP Get Lost, out March 9.
Pre-Order Get Lost and stream the latest songs here:
Connect with Matt Palmer:
Photo Credit: Brian Jamie