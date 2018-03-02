Matt Palmer releases sixth video from 7-song Visual EP ‘Get Out’ – Watch the video for “Giving Up My Love”

MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “GIVING UP MY LOVE”
7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9
Openly gay pop singer, songwriter and producer Matt Palmer has released the video for “Giving Up My Love.”
“Giving Up My Love” is the sixth chapter of seven from the upcoming Visual EP Get Lost, out March 9.
In case you missed it, watch the videos for the preceding tracks, “Solo Act,” “Get Lost,” “Inevitably,” “The Boy Who Hates Everything” and “The Worst.”
Photo Credit: Brian Jamie