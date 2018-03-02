Matt Palmer releases sixth video from 7-song Visual EP ‘Get Out’ – Watch the video for “Giving Up My Love”

MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “GIVING UP MY LOVE”

7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9

Openly gay pop singer, songwriter and producer Matt Palmer has released the video for “Giving Up My Love.”

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/cHoOw4B9vSQ

“Giving Up My Love” is the sixth chapter of seven from the upcoming Visual EP Get Lost, out March 9.

Pre-Order Get Lost and stream the latest songs here:

Connect with Matt Palmer: