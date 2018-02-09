MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “INEVITABLY” AND ANNOUNCES REMIX CONTEST 7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9

Matt Palmer has released the video for “Get Lost, out March 9. Matt also announced an Los Angeles-based pop singer, songwriter and producerhas released the video for “ Inevitably ,” featuring Max Emerson . “Inevitably” follows “Get Lost” as the third of seven videos from his upcoming Visual EP, out March 9. Matt also announced an “Inevitably” remix contest on Indaba Music, inviting fans to create their own remix of his latest song.

Watch the video for “Inevitably” here:

In case you missed it, watch the videos for the preceding tracks, “ Solo Act ” and “ Get Lost .”

Matt wants to hear your take on his song, “Inevitably.” Share your inspired take on his catchy love song for a chance to win a new music video using your remix with unreleased footage from the original video shoot. More information can be found here

Get Lost finds Matt giving his catchy R&B melodies a more danceable makeover, enlisting producers like A-Minor and NAKID (formerly Edwynn x Tikal) to up the tempo and energize the arrangements. The visual counterpart – which tells the story of one relationship from start to finish with seven interconnected music videos – co-stars Instagram celebrity Max Emerson , and is directed by Matt’s longtime collaborator Ryan Bartley , who helmed his previous videos for “Break-Up” and “Teardrops.”

Pre-Order Get Lost and stream the latest songs here:

In 2014, Matt released his debut EP Stranger Than Fiction , which marked his first release as an openly gay artist. His first three releases have reached the top ten on the Japanese iTunes R&B charts. After graduating from NYU’s selective Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Matt’s soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics led to collaborations with some of music’s most exciting producers and songwriters including Oak Felder (Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara), Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Sam Smith), and the Jackie Boyz (Madonna, Justin Bieber).

